NATO Won't Help America With Iran, but Trump Says We Don't Need Help

President Donald Trump says that most of our alleged allies in NATO refuse to help us take on the Islamic regime of Iran, the biggest state sponsor of terrorism in the world, but fortunately, we don’t need their help.

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Trump was asking other countries to help keep the Strait of Hormuz open, including multiple European countries and Communist China (which is 100% on Iran’s side and therefore happy to disappoint us). But as always, most of Europe is acting self-righteously indignant, even though they rely so heavily on our money and military to keep them safe and semi-solvent.

So Trump lambasted the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in a Tuesday Truth Social post. “The United States has been informed by most of our NATO ‘Allies’ that they don’t want to get involved with our Military Operation against the Terrorist Regime of Iran, in the Middle East, this, despite the fact that almost every Country strongly agreed with what we are doing, and that Iran cannot, in any way, shape, or form, be allowed to have a Nuclear Weapon,” Trump explained.

The president admitted, “I am not surprised by their action, however, because I always considered NATO, where we spend Hundreds of Billions of Dollars per year protecting these same Countries, to be a one way street — We will protect them, but they will do nothing for us, in particular, in a time of need.” It seems to me this is a good opportunity to cut off our taxpayer funding to NATO. Why should they be certain we are always going to save them from the consequences of their own stupid decisions?

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Without making a statement on punishing NATO, however, Trump continued, “Fortunately, we have decimated Iran’s Military — Their Navy is gone, their Air Force is gone, their Anti-Aircraft and Radar is gone and perhaps, most importantly, their Leaders, at virtually every level, are gone, never to threaten us, our Middle Eastern Allies, or the World, again!” He ended:

Because of the fact that we have had such Military Success, we no longer ‘need,’ or desire, the NATO Countries’ assistance — WE NEVER DID! Likewise, Japan, Australia, or South Korea. In fact, speaking as President of the United States of America, by far the Most Powerful Country Anywhere in the World, WE DO NOT NEED THE HELP OF ANYONE! Thank you for your attention to this matter.

I do think Trump was being unfair there, not to NATO, but to Israel, which has done a considerable amount of the work in the operation and sustained more casualties than the United States has. Hopefully, Trump and the American people never forget that Operation Epic Fury was a joint operation, and that Israel has eliminated many of the top terrorist leaders of Iran, including, most recently, top security official Ali Larijani, who had a $10 million U.S. bounty on his head, which Israel says it is not claiming. Most of our allies are useless, but Israel was absolutely key to making this Iran operation successful.

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Related: Somaliland Offers U.S. a Base and Stands Up to Communist China

Besides Israel, one country that has made a great effort during this conflict to offer the United States help in exchange for recognition is the Republic of Somaliland. Israel is poised to access the strategic port of Berbera in Somaliland, and if only the Trump administration recognizes Somaliland’s independence from corrupt Somalia, we too can have not only access to the port and critical minerals but a U.S. base there.

Why should we keep relying forever on allies who backstab us like NATO? This operation is helping us see who our true allies are and who our true enemies are.

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