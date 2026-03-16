Deadly Persecution of Christians Continues Worldwide

Understandably, the Iranian conflict is attracting many headlines, but Iran’s regime is only one of many entities that persecute Christians around the world.

Islamic terrorists seem to attract all the empathy and attention from Western nations, as persecuted Jews and Christians call for aid in vain. It is an unfortunate truth that many Westerners do not seem to care at all about deaths of Africans and Asians — except when it comes to Gaza.

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From the millions displaced and the dozens killed in Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to the last few Christians trying to survive in Syria, Iran, Iraq, China, and Gaza, there are too many tragic stories to highlight here. I will touch on just a few.

Since the Iranian conflict is so big in the headlines right now, it is worth remembering how aggressive the persecution of Christians has been under the Islamic regime. Dr. Nathan Rostampour, a Persian Christian refugee to the USA, wrote for International Christian Concern (ICC):

For more than 47 years, the Islamic regime ruling Iran has governed through fear, oppression, and bloodshed. The hands of this regime are stained with the blood of thousands of Iranian and American citizens. It has been one of the world’s leading sponsors of terrorism, spreading violence far beyond Iran’s borders. At home, it has relentlessly persecuted Christians — executing some, imprisoning many, and forcing countless others into exile. Believers have been torn from their families, their homes, and their homeland, scattered across the world simply because they chose to follow Jesus Christ.

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In fact, persecution of Christians intensified last year. That is why some Iranians are literally dancing and weeping with joy at the U.S.-Israeli Operation Epic Fury.

Read Also: Israel Deplores Iranian Attack on Church of the Holy Sepulchre, Old City Jerusalem

When it comes to Nigeria, Western media often tries to either ignore the genocide of Christians or frame the violence as purely ethnic and economic. That is deceptive. For example, when you see reports that Fulani militants killed Christians, what that really means is Islamic jihadis did so. But not all Fulani are Muslim, and Christian Fulani are trying to clear up the confusion, according to ICC:

Fulani Christians in Nigeria say they are not members of Miyetti Allah, a Fulani socio-political organization that civil society groups, lawmakers, and its victims have accused of being involved in terrorism and the persecution of Christians. Their clarification comes as attacks linked to Fulani militants continue to affect communities in Plateau state, where at least 16 Christians were killed in March, including a 12-year-old Christian Fulani boy in Miango District.

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Fulani Christian Association of Nigeria chairman Rev. Buba Aliyu assured ICC that Fulani Christians are religiously though not ethnically distinct from Fulani Muslim jihadis.

The DRC is also a scene of deadly violence against Christians, with kidnappings and murders happening on a weekly basis there. Hundreds of Christians died in violent attacks between 2024 and 2025, and Islamic jihad continues to fuel the crisis. Why are there no protests in support of these victims as there were for the Palestinian terrorists?

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