Trump Says Other Nations Helping Patrol as U.S. ‘Bombing the Hell’ Out of Iran’s Regime

President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that other countries with an interest in keeping the Strait of Hormuz open for trade are going to assist the United States in patrolling those waters to prevent the remnants of the Iranian navy and military from rendering them impassable.

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The president triumphantly insisted, “Iran had plans of taking over the entire Middle East, and completely obliterating Israel. JUST LIKE IRAN ITSELF, THOSE PLANS ARE NOW DEAD!”

Yesterday, March 13, Trump gave orders for a bombardment of Kharg Island, the “crown jewel” of the Iranian oil trade. While Trump did not completely obliterate oil infrastructure on the Persian Gulf island, he said this was only restraint he would practice if the Iranian regime would surrender, which it is not likely they will do. And since then, according to the president, the U.S.-Israel Operation Epic Fury continues to hit strategic targets.

Last night, U.S. forces executed a large-scale precision strike on Kharg Island, Iran. The strike destroyed naval mine storage facilities, missile storage bunkers, and multiple other military sites. U.S. forces successfully struck more than 90 Iranian military targets on Kharg… pic.twitter.com/2X1glD4Flt — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 14, 2026

On Truth Social March 14, Trump announced, “Many Countries, especially those who are affected by Iran’s attempted closure of the Hormuz Strait, will be sending War Ships, in conjunction with the United States of America, to keep the Strait open and safe. We have already destroyed 100% of Iran’s Military capability, but it’s easy for them to send a drone or two, drop a mine, or deliver a close range missile somewhere along, or in, this Waterway, no matter how badly defeated they are.”

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The Trump administration already decided to send about 2,500 Marines and the USS Tripoli to the Middle East, not necessarily for any ground operations in Iran, but rather to continue providing naval and air support for Operation Epic Fury, including possibly keeping the Strait of Hormuz open.

Trump continued:

Hopefully China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK, and others, that are affected by this artificial constraint, will send Ships to the area so that the Hormuz Strait will no longer be a threat by a Nation that has been totally decapitated. In the meantime, the United States will be bombing the hell out of the shoreline, and continually shooting Iranian Boats and Ships out of the water. One way or the other, we will soon get the Hormuz Strait OPEN, SAFE, and FREE!

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It is not very likely that Communist China will help the United States, given that the government there is furious at how much of its military technology has already been destroyed in Iran, and how the USA is sabotaging its shady oil deals with the Iranian regime.

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Interestingly, Trump acknowledged that the Iranian regime has tried to negotiate some sort of deal, but obviously it is the sort that would be too beneficial to the terrorist regime for Trump to accept. “The Fake News Media hates to report how well the United States Military has done against Iran, which is totally defeated and wants a deal - But not a deal that I would accept! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” the president posted.

Unconditional surrender must be the only option, the only solution to the half a century of Iranian terrorism against Americans, Israelis, and the regime‘s own Persian people.

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