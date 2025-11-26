Man Wins ‘Strongest Woman’ Title, Backlash Triggers Revocation

After a biological man won the title of World’s Strongest Woman, it triggered such a massive wave of backlash that the title has since been revoked from him.

Jammie Booker (not pictured above) is a biological male who pretends to be a woman and unsurprisingly beat out the real women against whom he competed last weekend in the Official Strongman Games in Texas. But after he unfairly snagged the top female title, Booker and the games drew so much ire that justice is now being served. Andrea Thompson, who finished as a runner-up thanks to the ridiculous rules allowing Booker to compete, reportedly said, “This is bulls**t,” as she walked away from the podium. Many fans agreed with her. Officials for the games are now disclaiming all responsibility in an effort to patch up their credibility.

Jammie Booker, a man pretending to be a woman, just won the title of “World’s Strongest Woman” at the World’s Strongest Woman competition in Arlington, Texas.



Andrea Thompson, the female runner-up, had her title stolen by a man.



KEEP MEN OUT OF WOMEN’S SPORTS pic.twitter.com/MYXCmOSEEc — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 25, 2025

The Official Strongman Games account posted on Facebook Tuesday, “It appears that an athlete who is biologically male and who now identifies as female competed in the Women's Open category. Official Strongman officials were unaware of this fact ahead of the competition and we have been urgently investigating since being informed. An attempt has been made to contact the competitor involved but a response has not been received.”

Booker should not have been allowed to enter the Woman’s Open category, the officials emphasized. “We are clear - competitors can only compete in the category for the biological sex recorded at birth. Official Strongman is inclusive and proud to run events which do not discriminate against athletes based on personal characteristics. Any athlete is welcome. But it is our responsibility to ensure fairness and ensure athletes are assigned to men or women’s categories based on whether they are recorded as male or female at birth.” Rather ironic that they use the term “sex recorded at birth” instead of “biological sex”, but at least they are admitting to a fault.

The statement added, “Given this, we have disqualified the athlete in question from the Official Strongman World Championships 2025. All athlete points and places will be altered accordingly to ensure that the rightful places are allocated to each of the Women’s Open athletes.”

Therefore, the other competitors will now have their just placement, as they should have had before Booker was allowed in. This is excellent news, but of course the competitors still would have preferred to stand on the podium in front of everyone and receive the prizes they earned then.

Athletic company Iron Ape also cut its ties with Booker following the competition. Booker “is no longer afilliated with Iron Ape in any capacity after the controversy surrounding her ‘win’ at this years @officialstrongmangames,” the company posted on Facebook. Iron Ape accused Booker of misrepresenting himself to the officials at the Games, but hastened to assure everyone this tie-cutting had nothing to do with Booker’s “gender identity.” As you probably noticed, the company still referred to Booker with female pronouns.

America is done with transgender lies. Too many titles, scholarships, and awards have been stolen from women by mentally ill men.

