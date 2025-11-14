Disney Co. Removes DEI From Business Report

The Walt Disney Company appears to be making at least surface-level alterations to its woke ideology. For the first time in years, it did not have a dedicated DEI section on its annual business report.

In Disney’s 2025 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the word “diversity” does not appear at all, nor does “inclusion.” The abbreviation “DEI” appears only once as part of a form title, and it appears to be an abbreviation unrelated to diversity, equity, and inclusion. While the word "equity" does appear more than 100 times in the filing, it is only used in the legal and economic definition of a corporate interest.

Unfortunately, like many other companies, this could be more about language than about significant reform. The report, for instance, still babbled about “making the workplace more engaging and inclusive,” but that seemed to be the one nod to woke rhetoric. At the very least, Disney is beginning to acknowledge how damaging wokeness is for its business model. Hopefully, it will eventually implement major changes because of that.

Last year, Disney’s SEC filing had a special “Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion (DEI)” section under “Human Capital.” Its DEI initiatives included an “Executive incubator program” for individuals from “underrepresented backgrounds,” an initiative to hire veterans, and more than 100 employee-led groups. It is interesting that even last year, Disney chose to highlight its program for veterans rather than explicitly LGBTQ programs. This year, however, Disney just omitted the section altogether.

According to Fox News, this is the first time in five years that the Disney Company has not had DEI rhetoric in its annual report.

Earlier this year, Disney also removed two of its DEI programs, "Reimagine Tomorrow" and "The Disney Look," from its 2024 SEC 10-K report. The "Reimagine Tomorrow" program came under scrutiny after a 2022 meeting the program hosted featured a Disney executive touting her "not-at-all-secret gay agenda."

Latoya Raveneau gushed, “On my little pocket of Proud Family Disney TVA, the showrunners were super welcoming.… Our leadership over there has been super welcoming to my not-at-all-secret gay agenda… I don’t have to be afraid to have these two characters kiss in the background. I was just, wherever I could, adding queerness.”

Unfortunately, Disney Co. corporate stockholders voted this year to continue participating in the Human Rights Campaign’s (HRC) corporate equality index, which is a “national benchmarking tool on corporate polices, practices, and benefits pertinent to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer employees.” Disney, unsurprisingly, had earned a top rating.

At this point, it really seems as if the leadership of Disney and the stockholders are still bent on veering away from Republican Christian Walt Disney’s legacy, even if it’s bad for business. They are making some changes in the right direction, but not nearly enough to correct the deep-rooted problem. It remains to be seen if that will be different in the coming years under customer and federal pressure.

