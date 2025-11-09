‘Shoot on Sight’: Chicago Gang Orders Hits on Border Patrol

A Latin street gang in Chicago is reportedly telling its members to shoot federal immigration officers on sight, escalating the already highly dangerous and volatile situation in Chicago.

When you’re on the side of gang criminals, you’re probably in the wrong. Then again, leftists never met a murderous criminal whom they didn’t like. The Latin Kings gang is putting out hits on all Border Patrol agents participating in Operation Midway Blitz, which has rounded up hundreds of illegal alien criminals. That’s probably cutting into the gang’s membership — hence the new threat.

And since Democrat politicians, mainstream media hacks, and hordes of leftist domestic terrorists are also interested in protecting criminals and attacking ICE and Border Patrol, it seems high time to send the National Guard into Chicago to impose much-needed law and order.

NewsNation network correspondent Ali Bradley reported on Sunday that she obtained an alert to border agents in Chicago:

***Officer Safety Alert*** On November 8, 2025, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) received credible information indicating that Latin Kings leadership has authorized a "shoot on sight" directive targeting immigration officer/agents conducting immigration enforcement activities in support of Operation Midways Blitz in Chicago and surrounding areas. Officer/agents are reminded to maintain heightened situational awareness and exercise extreme caution when conducting enforcement activities.

Read Also: Chicago Man Shoots at Border Officers as Violence Grows

The new report could shed light on an incident this week where an unknown man fired repeatedly at Border Patrol before fleeing the scene. Chicago police had to come in to help Border Patrol put down the riot against law enforcement that coincided with the shooting. Could the shooter have been a Latin Kings gang member?

Here’s just one of the criminals arrested during Operation Midway Blitz, charged with “felony strangulation, domestic battery, disorderly conduct, battery causing bodily injury, and aggravated battery against a handicapped or pregnant woman, and unlawful use of a firearm”:

HIGH RISK ARREST!@ICEgov officers successfully apprehended Alan Eduardo Garcia, 31, an illegal alien from Mexico, during a high-risk operation as part of Operation Midway Blitz in Chicago.



Despite Garcia’s repeated aggression and attempts to evade arrest, ICE officers likely… pic.twitter.com/AP5jnc3scL — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) November 7, 2025

As I noted above, Border Patrol arrests are cutting into Latin Kings membership. This happened last month:

WOW! Federal agents arrested a Latin Kings gang member who allegedly offered $10,000 on Snapchat to kill Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino. The suspect also offered $2,000 for tips to help kidnap him.



These agents face real danger. Keep them in your prayers. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/s1OhxRMqOV — David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) October 7, 2025

So this is not in fact the first time Latin Kings leaders have put prices on the heads of Border Patrol officers. The difference would seem to be that now the gang is out to kill any and every immigration officer it sees rather than focusing on specific targets.

Operation Midway Blitz claimed 900 arrests as of the start of October. Pray for our brave federal law enforcement.

