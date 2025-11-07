BREAKING: SCOTUS Backs Trump, Blocks Full SNAP Payments

The U.S. Supreme Court granted the Trump administration’s emergency appeal to avoid funding food stamps beyond the contingency fund limits.

The Friday ruling ensures that all Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payouts are limited to contingency funding, a win for American taxpayers and the Trump administration amid the Democrats’ federal shutdown. Oddly enough, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson granted the emergency appeal.

Advertisement

After a judge ruled the administration had only until Friday to pay the full amount of normal SNAP benefits, the administration appealed. The Supreme Court stepped in to grant the appeal, WSB Radio reported.

After a Boston appeals court declined to immediately intervene, Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson issued an order late Friday pausing the requirement to distribute full SNAP payments until the appeals court rules on whether to issue a more lasting pause. Jackson handles emergency matters from Massachusetts.

Related: Larry Elder: Government ‘Incentivized Sloth’ With Welfare

As interesting background information, the number one purchase using food stamps is soft drinks, while bag snacks are number four. Many of the more than 40 million SNAP recipients are just buying junk food with our money.

Nearly 42 million Americans are on SNAP, an unaffordable and unjustifiable burden on taxpayers, with only a little over a third of beneficiary households considered below the poverty line, per Just the News. There are hundreds of thousands of fraud incidents, and about 40% of SNAP recipients are obese.

Advertisement

As Salem Media news show host Larry Elder put it, “People need help. But no questions asked government provided welfare induces government incentivized sloth.”

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s latest reporting on President Trump's historic work to restore the rule of law. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership during our Schumer Shutdown promotion.