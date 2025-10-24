Anonymous Billionaire Pays $130 Million for Troops’ Salaries

Despite the Democrats’ government shutdown, our brave troops will be receiving a paycheck, thanks to an anonymous but extremely generous billionaire.

President Donald Trump identified the mystery man only as a “friend of mine” who did not wish to receive recognition for his actions. The $130 million donation will allow our military to keep paying the bills amidst the Schumer Shutdown. Unlike the leech Democrat congressmen who will continue to be wealthy regardless of how long they drag out the shutdown, our military put everything on the line for the paychecks, which could not have come without the billionaire’s generosity.

Advertisement

Trump described his conversation with the anonymous donor, “He called us the other day and said, 'I'd like to contribute any shortfall you have because of the Democrat shutdown… because I love the military and I love the country.’”

BREAKING:



President Trump says an anonymous Billionaire sent a $130 MILLION dollar check to pay the troops during the current government shutdown.



Wow, a billionaire is more patriotic and charitable than all the Democrats in Congress combined.

pic.twitter.com/0RUfBcRC8F — Lily Tang Williams (@Lily4Liberty) October 24, 2025

For Our VIPs: Shutdown Shenanigans: Dems Love Theft and Suffering

Unfortunately, Democrats continue to keep the government and many of its employees and contractors in financial limbo as they stubbornly demand healthcare for illegal aliens and other outrageous misuses of our taxpayer money. Listen to a few Democrat pork demands below from New York Post’s financial correspondent, Lydia Moynihan:

.@LJMoynihan highlights some of the ridiculous things that are in the bill that Democrats want passed to reopen the government, including:



-$13.4 million for civic engagements in Mbabwe

-$3.9 million for LGBTQI+ democracy grants in the Balkans

-$2.9 million for desert locust… pic.twitter.com/mUpsHi4ZQu — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 22, 2025

Advertisement

Democrats are showing just how little they care about harming voters. Asked about the fallout of the shutdown, House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) calmly and callously announced that suffering is part and parcel of her party’s plan: “The shutdowns are terrible, and of course, there will be families that are going to suffer. We take that responsibility very seriously. But it is one of the few leverage times we have.” That is how she classifies Americans’ suffering — as leverage.

🚨 @WhipKClark, the number two House Democrat, on the Democrat Shutdown: "Of course there will be families that are going to suffer... but it is one of the few leverage times we have."



These people are SICK! pic.twitter.com/7MRHsmGMGx — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 22, 2025

Recommended: Florida Gov. DeSantis Aims to End Property Taxes

And that’s the difference between Democrats and Republicans. President Trump is working to find ways to pay troops in spite of the shutdown, while Democrats are trying to make as many Americans as possible miserable so that they can give more of our money to criminal foreigners.

Advertisement

Hopefully, Democrats will stop their harmful and self-serving play-acting before the next payday comes around.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s latest reporting on the Schumer Shutdown and President Trump's historic work to restore the rule of law. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership.