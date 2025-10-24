Anonymous Billionaire Pays $130 Million for Troops’ Salaries

Catherine Salgado | 12:20 PM on October 24, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Despite the Democrats’ government shutdown, our brave troops will be receiving a paycheck, thanks to an anonymous but extremely generous billionaire.

President Donald Trump identified the mystery man only as a “friend of mine” who did not wish to receive recognition for his actions. The $130 million donation will allow our military to keep paying the bills amidst the Schumer Shutdown. Unlike the leech Democrat congressmen who will continue to be wealthy regardless of how long they drag out the shutdown, our military put everything on the line for the paychecks, which could not have come without the billionaire’s generosity.

Advertisement

Trump described his conversation with the anonymous donor, “He called us the other day and said, 'I'd like to contribute any shortfall you have because of the Democrat shutdown… because I love the military and I love the country.’”

For Our VIPsShutdown Shenanigans: Dems Love Theft and Suffering 

Unfortunately, Democrats continue to keep the government and many of its employees and contractors in financial limbo as they stubbornly demand healthcare for illegal aliens and other outrageous misuses of our taxpayer money. Listen to a few Democrat pork demands below from New York Post’s financial correspondent, Lydia Moynihan:

Advertisement

Democrats are showing just how little they care about harming voters. Asked about the fallout of the shutdown, House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) calmly and callously announced that suffering is part and parcel of her party’s plan: “The shutdowns are terrible, and of course, there will be families that are going to suffer. We take that responsibility very seriously. But it is one of the few leverage times we have.” That is how she classifies Americans’ suffering — as leverage.

Recommended: Florida Gov. DeSantis Aims to End Property Taxes

And that’s the difference between Democrats and Republicans. President Trump is working to find ways to pay troops in spite of the shutdown, while Democrats are trying to make as many Americans as possible miserable so that they can give more of our money to criminal foreigners.

Advertisement

Hopefully, Democrats will stop their harmful and self-serving play-acting before the next payday comes around.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s latest reporting on the Schumer Shutdown and President Trump's historic work to restore the rule of law. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership.

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN MILITARY REPUBLICAN PARTY

Recommended

Democrats Have to Be Panicking Over the Latest Inflation Report Matt Margolis
The Morning Briefing: Anti-Capitalism Progs Are Raking in the Money on the Dem Side Stephen Kruiser
When Did It Become Taboo to Defend One's Own Culture? Eric Florack
Dems Are Mad About Trump's Ballroom Because They're Miserable Scolds Who Hate Fun Stephen Kruiser
Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, and Graham Platner: The Rise of the New Age Nazis Scott Pinsker
Deadly Illegal Alien Truck Driver Failed CDL Test 10 Times Catherine Salgado

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Trump Sanctions on Russia's Oil Industry Will Kill Russian Oil in Europe
Walt Disney’s Spirit of Patriotism Gets a High-Flying Tribute for America’s 250th
FRIDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit, TWO Special Guests
Advertisement