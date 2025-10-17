John Bolton Surrenders to Authorities

Disgraced national security advisor John Bolton surrendered to authorities on Friday facing a federal indictment.

Bolton is charged with 18 counts of unlawfully storing and sharing classified information. It is interesting to note that these are similar accusations to the ones brought against former President Joe Biden, who was caught illicitly storing classified information in unsafe locations, including his own garage. And that came after Hillary Clinton‘s email scandal. It seems Trump haters have a passion for mishandling classified information.

Advertisement

The Hill reported the details of Bolton’s surrender this morning:

Bolton arrived at the federal courthouse in Greenbelt, Md., at about 8:30 a.m. He was seen entering the U.S. Marshal’s office with his attorneys. He is expected to make his first court appearance later in the day.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) and FBI raided Bolton’s house back in August, igniting a firestorm of speculation and controversy. The same leftists and Trump Derangement Syndrome wackos who celebrated the weaponization of justice under the Biden administration tried to frame the investigation of Bolton as nothing more than political revenge.

But the reality was that the DOJ and FBI found damning evidence that resulted in the 18 new federal charges against Bolton. And he could be looking at a significant prison sentence if convicted.

For Our VIPs: Charlie Kirk, The Picture of Dorian Gray, and Modernity’s Attack on Conscience

🚨 BREAKING: Disgraced former National Security Advisor JOHN BOLTON just SURRENDERED himself to authorities after facing federal charges related to the Espionage Act and mishandling classified information.



Bolton is absolutely cooked. 18 counts.



He just did the walk of shame. pic.twitter.com/VDDnSistRG — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 17, 2025

Advertisement

“The FBI’s investigation revealed that John Bolton allegedly transmitted top secret information using personal online accounts and retained said documents in his house in direct violation of federal law,” stated FBI Director Kash Patel after Bolton’s indictment.

He added, “The case was based on meticulous work from dedicated career professionals at the FBI who followed the facts without fear or favor. Weaponization of justice will not be tolerated, and this FBI will stop at nothing to bring to justice anyone who threatens our national security.”

From the DOJ:

The indictment alleges that Bolton illegally transmitted NDI by using personal email and messaging application accounts to send sensitive documents classified as high as Top Secret. These documents revealed intelligence about future attacks, foreign adversaries, and foreign-policy relations. The indictment also alleges that Bolton illegally retained NDI documents within his home. These documents included intelligence on an adversary’s leaders as well as information revealing sources and collections used to obtain statements on a foreign adversary.

Advertisement

Each count could carry up to 10 years in prison after conviction.

After the infamous FBI raid on Donald Trump‘s Mar-a-Lago home, Bolton smugly lectured that no one is above the law. Now he is the one facing the full weight of the law, and this time, the case is not political posturing, but targets serious crimes

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s latest reporting on President Trump's historic work in the Middle East. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership.