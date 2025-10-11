Mass Shootings in Mississippi

Catherine Salgado | 7:05 PM on October 11, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Two shootings left six people in after homecoming events at high schools in Mississippi.

The shootings occurred at the small town of Leland, where a homecoming football game had just occurred, and Heidelberg. Sources reported four dead, and more than a dozen others injured in Leland on Friday night. A separate shooting tied to a different Mississippi high school also left two victims dead, per Sports Illustrated. The majority of deaths and injuries were in Leland.

There was also a third shooting in Rolling Fork, Mississippi, on Friday, but authorities did not release details about victims or whether any were killed.

Suspects are still unidentified and at large in the Leland mass shooting, but a suspect was caught in the Heidelberg shooting that left two dead. Sports Illustrated reported:

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Saturday morning that Tylar Jarod Goodloe, 18, a person of interest in the Heidelberg shooting, is in custody. Authorities have not released any charges or further information regarding his involvement.

While multiple sources on X and on the Internet appear to identify Goodloe as the Leland suspect, the sheriff’s department Facebook post seemed to confirm he was rather specifically arrested in connection with the Heidelberg shooting. One of those victims was reportedly a pregnant mother.

It was certainly a tragically bloody Friday for Mississippians. “We solicit prayers for our community from people across the world that’s hearing this information,” Mayor John Lee told New York Post after the Leland shooting. “We’re not a city of high crime. It’s very, very low crime here. Everybody knows everybody, we all get along well and we’re just devastated by this event.”

The Post clarified that all the victims were adults, though some were very young adults who recently graduated from Leland High.

There have been hundreds of mass shootings this year as violent crime continues to intensify in many places across America, particularly in Democrat-run cities, often fueled by pro-crime policies and rigged justice.

Newsweek reported about the Leland shooting:

The city was celebrating the high school's homecoming at the time of the shooting, an occasion for which many flock to Leland from out of town. Those who had attended the football game against Charleston High School at Leland High School were gathered near the town’s Main Street when the shooting occurred.

Investigation is ongoing in all the shootings. Authorities have yet to release names of most of the victims.

Catherine Salgado

