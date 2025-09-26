Scofflaw Pritzker Whines About Rule of Law as Comey Is Indicted

Catherine Salgado | 11:00 AM on September 26, 2025
Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, Pool

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (D) is wailing about the rule of law mere days after he defied the federal government on immigration law, which he violates every day with sanctuary policies.

Advertisement

Under the Biden administration, the Democrats arrested and prosecuted countless political opponents, including Donald Trump, on trumped-up, bogus charges. Now that the Trump Department of Justice has brought charges against one out of countless Democrat favorites, former FBI director James Comey, against whom there is evidence of serious crimes, the Democrats are suddenly screaming about the rule of law. One of the biggest hypocrites — and I do mean biggest — is Pritzker, the blithering blimp.

Pritzker railed on X, “Let’s spell this out. Trump fired a qualified U.S. attorney who refused to do his bidding and installed his own personal lawyer to punish a perceived opponent. Justice needs to follow the law, not politics. This is an attack on the rule of law. Full stop.”

Now, what actually happened is that the DOJ found evidence that Comey “obstructed a congressional investigation into the disclosure of sensitive information in violation of 18 USC 1505” and “made a false statement in violation of 18 USC 1001.” Democrats love to say that no one is above the law, but what they really mean is that they are above the law, and the law should be applied arbitrarily to whomever of their opponents they dislike most at the moment. They want to live in an oligarchy, not a republic, where having a title prevents you from facing any consequences for illegal behavior. That is starting to change under Trump, and the oligarchs cannot handle it, Pritzker included.

Advertisement

For Our VIPsThe Bill of Rights Two Centuries On: Free Speech Under Attack

As I wrote on Sept. 19, Pritzker spent over $2.5 billion in taxpayer money on illegal aliens, even as Illinois faces a $3 billion+ deficit. And he is outraged that ICE recently arrested 550+ illegal alien criminals in the Chicago area. In a stunning op-ed for Democratic Underground, Pritzker falsely accused ICE of arresting U.S. citizens, denied any crisis in Chicago, misrepresented crime statistics, and committed himself to protecting potential targets of ICE and the National Guard.

Pritzker openly boasted about coordinating an entire campaign that included immigration activists, government officials, and business leaders to thwart Trump‘s efforts at immigration enforcement in Illinois. This would seem to violate 18 U.S. Code § 111, which bans interference with federal immigration officers, and 8 U.S. Code § 1324, which prohibits Americans from harboring and shielding illegal aliens.

When it comes to protecting the people of his state from illegal alien criminals or home-grown serial criminals, Pritzker doesn’t give a hang. He was recently mocked for posing for a photo with a man charged in a fatal robbery. And at the beginning of this month, when it was pointed out to him that over 50 people were shot in Chicago the previous weekend, he sneered disdainfully, “Look, big cities have crime. There’s no doubt about it. But let’s just pay attention to what President Trump is doing in targeting Chicago.”

Advertisement

JB Pritzker does not care about the rule of law. If he did, he would not be actively protecting illegal alien criminals and scoffing at the epidemic of violent crime in Chicago.

Here at PJ Media, we expose Democrat hypocrisy. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION ILLINOIS JB PRITZKER SANCTUARY CITIES

Recommended

The Morning Briefing: Trump 47 Is Firing on All Cylinders and the Dems Have No Answers Stephen Kruiser
The FBI Makes a Stunning Admission About January 6 Matt Margolis
Jihad in Texas? Bullets Rain Down on Kids' Baseball Tournament Kevin Downey Jr.
Trump’s Latest Move to Prevent a Shutdown Is Brilliant Matt Margolis
Elon Musk's DOGE Uncovered the Biggest Health Care Heist in American History Victoria Taft
Georgia Deserves Better: Ossoff’s Shutdown Games and Veteran Exploitation Chris Queen

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

'Iryna’s Law' Goes Before Democrat NC Governor: Will He Sign It or Veto It?
Faith All Over the Place, Episode 16: A Moment for Christians to Be Bold
FRIDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Jamie K Wilson
Advertisement