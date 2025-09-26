Scofflaw Pritzker Whines About Rule of Law as Comey Is Indicted

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (D) is wailing about the rule of law mere days after he defied the federal government on immigration law, which he violates every day with sanctuary policies.

Under the Biden administration, the Democrats arrested and prosecuted countless political opponents, including Donald Trump, on trumped-up, bogus charges. Now that the Trump Department of Justice has brought charges against one out of countless Democrat favorites, former FBI director James Comey, against whom there is evidence of serious crimes, the Democrats are suddenly screaming about the rule of law. One of the biggest hypocrites — and I do mean biggest — is Pritzker, the blithering blimp.

Pritzker railed on X, “Let’s spell this out. Trump fired a qualified U.S. attorney who refused to do his bidding and installed his own personal lawyer to punish a perceived opponent. Justice needs to follow the law, not politics. This is an attack on the rule of law. Full stop.”

Now, what actually happened is that the DOJ found evidence that Comey “obstructed a congressional investigation into the disclosure of sensitive information in violation of 18 USC 1505” and “made a false statement in violation of 18 USC 1001.” Democrats love to say that no one is above the law, but what they really mean is that they are above the law, and the law should be applied arbitrarily to whomever of their opponents they dislike most at the moment. They want to live in an oligarchy, not a republic, where having a title prevents you from facing any consequences for illegal behavior. That is starting to change under Trump, and the oligarchs cannot handle it, Pritzker included.

For Our VIPs: The Bill of Rights Two Centuries On: Free Speech Under Attack

As I wrote on Sept. 19, Pritzker spent over $2.5 billion in taxpayer money on illegal aliens, even as Illinois faces a $3 billion+ deficit. And he is outraged that ICE recently arrested 550+ illegal alien criminals in the Chicago area. In a stunning op-ed for Democratic Underground, Pritzker falsely accused ICE of arresting U.S. citizens, denied any crisis in Chicago, misrepresented crime statistics, and committed himself to protecting potential targets of ICE and the National Guard.

Pritzker openly boasted about coordinating an entire campaign that included immigration activists, government officials, and business leaders to thwart Trump‘s efforts at immigration enforcement in Illinois. This would seem to violate 18 U.S. Code § 111, which bans interference with federal immigration officers, and 8 U.S. Code § 1324, which prohibits Americans from harboring and shielding illegal aliens.

When it comes to protecting the people of his state from illegal alien criminals or home-grown serial criminals, Pritzker doesn’t give a hang. He was recently mocked for posing for a photo with a man charged in a fatal robbery. And at the beginning of this month, when it was pointed out to him that over 50 people were shot in Chicago the previous weekend, he sneered disdainfully, “Look, big cities have crime. There’s no doubt about it. But let’s just pay attention to what President Trump is doing in targeting Chicago.”

JB Pritzker does not care about the rule of law. If he did, he would not be actively protecting illegal alien criminals and scoffing at the epidemic of violent crime in Chicago.

