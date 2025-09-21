Stephen Miller's Powerful Tribute to Charlie Kirk: 'The Day Charlie Died, the Angels Wept'

Trump White House official Stephen Miller declared, “The day Charlie [Kirk] died, the angels wept, but their tears have turned to fire in our hearts.”

The Post Millennial’s Jack Posobiec shouted passionately, rosary in hand, “We will never, ever let the left, the media, or the Democrats forget the name of CHARLIE KIRK.”

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard proclaimed, “Charlie Kirk lived what our Founders envisioned.”

They and the other speakers at today’s massive memorial for Charlie Kirk all emphasized his patriotism and faith. And they told the violent leftist terrorists that Kirk’s martyrdom will inspire a movement so great and historic that his death will be even more powerful than his life.

🚨 NOW: Jack Posobiec tears up after tens of THOUSANDS of Americans stand up to "put on the full armor of God"



"Put on the FULL ARMOR OF GOD. Do it NOW. This is the place. This is the turning point. FOR CHARLIE."



"Charlie: until we meet again, brother." pic.twitter.com/J8uen3V4q2 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 21, 2025

Miller is Jewish, Posobiec and Mrs. Erika Kirk are Catholic, Gabbard is Hindu, and many of the singers and speakers are Protestant. They all found themselves inspired and encouraged by Kirk’s faith, humility, charity, and courage. Certainly Miller pulled no punches in his powerful tribute to Charlie.

“Our enemies cannot comprehend our strength, our resolve, our determination,” Miller told two packed stadiums. “They cannot imagine what they have awakened.” He delivered a strong message to the hateful thugs and terrorists on the political left: “You have nothing, you are nothing, you are wickedness…. We are the ones who lift up humanity.”

🚨 BREAKING - STEPHEN MILLER JUST WENT OFF: "WE are the ones who build, who create, who lift up humanity. You thought you could KILL Charlie Kirk? YOU HAVE MADE HIM IMMORTAL!"



"They cannot IMAGINE what they have AWAKENED! They cannot conceive of the army they have arisen in all… pic.twitter.com/r9kCPUzDCO — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 21, 2025

Kirk’s accused killer, Tyler Robinson, is a radical LGBTQ leftist who tried to silence a conservative truth teller in the most heartbreaking and bloody way possible — through assassination. Miller challenged, “You thought you could kill Charlie Kirk; you have made him immortal….We will dedicate the rest of our lives” to the cause. And, Miller promised, “We will carry Charlie and Erika on our hearts every single day.”

“You have no idea the dragon you have awakened,” Miller stated. “Our children’s children’s children will be strong.…We will defend goodness; we will defend light.” No matter what, Miller vowed, “You cannot terrify us,” for “we are on the side of God.”

He delivered a promise: “To my friend Charlie, to my brother Charlie...I promise you, my brother, we will prove worthy of your sacrifice. We will make you proud. We will finish the job.” He concluded: “We will achieve victory for our children, for our families, for our civilization, and for every patriot who stands with us.”

Charlie Kirk was one in a billion. But each of us can follow in his footsteps and crusade for the truth. We march onward for our country, and for Charlie.

