Comedienne: Kirk Should’ve Lived to See Kid Be Lesbian Witch

The worst tragedy of the Charlie Kirk assassination is that Kirk‘s wife and children will never see him again, and their loss can never be repaired. But a vile leftist comedienne decided to make a joke out of his children’s horrible loss.

Advertisement

Michelle Wolf said she didn’t support shooting Charlie Kirk, but after that little shred of decency, she immediately descended to the next lowest possible depth. She mocked not only Kirk but his entire family, fantasizing about Kirk having survived to see his daughter get into witchcraft and identify as a lesbian.

“Right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk was shot in the neck talking about guns,” Wolf asserted. “He was very supportive of the Second Amendment and the right to own guns. He was also a bigot and a misogynist. Does that mean I think he should have been shot in the neck? No, of course not.”

Incidentally, it is not strictly accurate to say that Kirk was simply talking about guns. He was actually answering a question about transgender mass shooters. Tyler Robinson, the man accused of shooting Kirk, is a homosexual in a romantic relationship with a transgender male. So in reality, Kirk was killed by an LGBTQ shooter while discussing LGBTQ shooters. The problem is the leftist ideology, not the gun.

Wolf followed up with a ghastly monologue: “I would much rather him live a very long life and grow old to watch his daughter become… a successful, independent career woman who’s maybe a little into witchcraft.” She smiled while imagining, “Like, think of all the things he might have seen in his lifetime, you know? Like a lesbian president. Nationally recognized Muslim holidays. Beautiful, mixed-race children. Unisex urinals. Stuff that would’ve made his head explode metaphorically.” As if Kirk opposed mixed-race children. Wolf also doesn’t seem to realize that if Muslims were in charge, she’d be a second-class citizen.

Advertisement

“That’s my wish for all of these people: They get to see a future they hate, no matter what they tried to do, and he’d be like, ‘I tried my best.’ And someone else would be like, ‘Not hard enough, buddy!'” Wolf enthused. It’s so sick that there are no adequate words in which to condemn it.

Erika Kirk recalls the heartbreaking moment her young daughter asked her: "Where's Daddy?"



"What do you tell a 3-year-old? She's three. I said, 'Baby, Daddy loves you so much. Don't you worry, he's on a work trip with Jesus so he can afford your blueberry budget." pic.twitter.com/MMhJvF3Ajv — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 13, 2025

For Our VIPs: No, I Don’t Want Pro-Assassination Teachers Indoctrinating Kids

By the way, it is worth noting here that calls for assassination and explicit glorification of violence as true threats are not, in fact, free speech protected by the First Amendment. Saying “I hate Joe Biden” is free speech, but saying “I'm going to put three bullets in Joe Biden’s skull” is not free speech. I would argue that, in the present moment, “Ben Shapiro next," “you reap what you sow,” and “1 Nazi down” can also directly incite violence. This is most especially true in the case of Charlie Kirk, because while SCOTUS has sometimes let people off on the argument that no actual violence transpired, in this case, violence has already occurred, and leftists are trying to gin up more.

Advertisement

Based on the Supreme Court standard, in fact, it is unclear whether indirect threats could be violative, too, as the court ruled that cross burning is not necessarily free speech. To give a historical example, George Washington emphasized the extreme importance of free speech, but banned Guy Fawkes Day and “paddys” (anti-Irish scarecrows) in the Continental Army.

Here at PJ Media, we expose lefty propaganda. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.