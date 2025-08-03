New Hampshire Bans Puberty Blockers for ‘Trans’ Minors

New Hampshire has become the first New England state to ban harmful puberty blockers and “top surgeries” specifically for kids who identify as “transgender.”

New Hampshire Gov. Kelly Ayotte, a Republican, signed the legislation this week after it passed the state legislature, according to WMUR9. HB 377 bans puberty blockers specifically for the purposes of attempting “gender transition” on children, while HB 712 bans top surgery (mastectomies) for minors. The legislation also bans cross-sex hormones.

This follows Donald Trump’s national executive order banning “transgender treatments” for minors, which some leftist states have brazenly flouted. Democratic officials in several states—including New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Hawaii, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and California—even sued the Trump administration over the order.

But New Hampshire made the right move. State Rep. Lisa Mazur, the sponsor of HB 377, told WMUR9, “I applaud Governor Ayotte for signing HB 377 and HB 712, which protect minors in New Hampshire from harmful cross-sex hormones and irreversible surgeries. These commonsense safeguards, strongly supported by Granite State voters, ensure children aren’t subjected to life-altering medical interventions they can’t fully understand or consent to.”

Mazur is proud that her state is the first in that area of the country to take such action to protect children. “New Hampshire is now the first state in New England and the Northeast to take this important step to protect vulnerable youth,” she said. “I’m proud to stand with families across our state in putting children’s safety and well-being first. Thank you to my colleagues and Governor Ayotte for their leadership.”

Puberty blockers can have severe long-term effects on the body, including on bones and the brain. Cross-sex hormones can cause young people to suffer grave mental and physical side effects, including infertility and suicidal ideation. And since research shows a majority of young people with gender dysphoria grow out of it, rushing them into supposed “treatments” that permanently change their bodies is unforgivable.

Detransitioner Chloe Cole, who was talked into the “top surgery” as a teenager, recently raised the alarm about how many formerly or currently “trans” youth are disabled and/or prematurely mutilated and crippled by the blockers and surgeries.

Cole posted on August 1, “The final thing that blackpilled me on transgender ideology is seeing how many transgender people, well under 30 years old, are already using canes, walkers, and wheelchairs. Young men and women everywhere are being crippled by doctors selling snake oil.” Indeed, one of the long-term side effects of puberty blockers can be loss of bone density, permanently weakening the skeleton.

Advertisement

Gays Against Groomers praised the New Hampshire legislation and slammed the Planned Parenthood New Hampshire Action Fund, which claimed this is an "atTAcK oN ThE LGBtq+ cOmMUniTy."

"It has NOTHING to do with the LGBTQIA+! This is about SAVING CHILDREN'S LIVES!” GAG responded.

It is indeed about saving the kids.

