RFK Forces Researchers to Admit Aluminum Vaccines Cause Harm

Don’t look now, but Big Pharma and the mainstream media are lying again. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and other advocates of honest science exposed the deceptions of a study that allegedly proved vaccines with aluminum don’t cause serious harms. Now, even the authors of the study reportedly had to admit the data that undermines the media’s talking points.

On Friday, Kennedy posted his thoughts on the controversy and information allowing Americans to make their own decisions on X. “The pharma-funded mainstream media has been touting a recent study of the Danish health registry—Andersson, et al.—which purports to show that aluminum-containing vaccines are not associated with neurological injuries including autism and Asperger's,” he wrote. But the study only shows what the media wants it to show if significant data is left out. When that data is added in, according to Kennedy, suddenly it spells bad news for the makers of aluminum-tainted vaccines.

Kennedy linked to an article he wrote which goes in depth and in detail on the flaws with the study as it was reported in the leftist media. He called it an “inventory [of] the long parade of statistical artifices that the industry-funded authors used to achieve their deceptive results.”

The study itself as published on the National Library of Medicine admits serious limitations, such as the fact that researchers did not review individual medical records. But the issue is more than mere limit in scope, argued Kennedy. “Fierce criticism from the scientific community has now forced the authors to release their supplementary data, which shows calamitous evidence of harm,” he stated.

Kennedy argued, “These data are a devastating indictment of aluminum-containing vaccines directly contradicting the published study’s conclusions. The data show a statistically significant 67% increased risk of Asperger’s syndrome per 1 mg increase in aluminum exposure among children born between 2007 and 2018.”

Whatever happened to making health and healing the primary purposes of medical research? Too often it seems as if researchers and companies are more interested in justifying a product they plan to market or have already injected into countless people than assessing if it is truly effective and safe. We saw the disaster that caused during COVID.

Kennedy added some more data:

Compared to the moderate exposure group, for every 10,000 children in the highest aluminum exposure cohort, there were: 9.7 more cases of neurodevelopmental disorder, 4.5 more cases of autistic disorder, and 8.7 more cases of the broader category of autism spectrum disorder.

If accurate, this does indeed point to a severe danger with vaccines that are being injected into children. “By exposing these dangerous deceptions, @HHSGov is signaling a new era of gold standard science, obliterated taboos, and public honesty,” Kennedy ended. In June, he also exposed the worrisome fact: “No routine injected vaccine on CDC’s schedule was licensed for children based on a placebo-controlled trial.“

Our young people deserve better. Kennedy is working to return scientific rigor and integrity to American medicine.

