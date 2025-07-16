Corrupt ex-FBI Director James Comey’s daughter reportedly just lost her job as a federal prosecutor.

Two unnamed sources told Politico that Maurene Comey was fired by the Justice Department Wednesday. The outlet said that the reason for her firing was not disclosed, although it highlighted the fact she had prosecuted Jeffrey Epstein and his partner-in-crime Ghislaine Maxwell. The report comes amidst intense controversy over the Epstein files, which the Trump DOJ is now claiming do not exist after months of promising to release the files.

The U.S. Justice Department declined Politico‘s request for a comment. The Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office, where Comey worked, prosecuted Jeffrey Epstein in 2019 during the first Trump administration on charges of child sex trafficking. Epstein was subsequently found dead in prison under still-controversial circumstances. Maxwell was ultimately sentenced to 20 years in prison for conspiring with Epstein to sexually abuse minors.

Politico framed the purported firing as personal revenge by the Trump administration:

Comey’s firing also comes as the Trump administration is reportedly investigating her father, whom Trump has long reviled. The investigations apparently relate to James Comey’s role in the probe of links between Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia, as well as a recent Instagram post by James Comey that Trump allies saw as threatening to Trump.

James Comey was in charge of pushing the Russia collusion hoax, and this year posted on social media “86 47,” a numerical arrangement sometimes used to endorse the idea of assassinating Donald Trump.