Death Toll Rises in Texas Flooding

Sadly, the death toll from the devastating floods in Texas continues to rise. It's now at seventy casualties.

FEMA has been sent to Texas, which may or may not be good news, as FEMA infamously withheld or seized aid for hurricane victims last year in the southeast. Hopefully entirely new management is in charge now for this flood disaster relief initiative, so that FEMA helps instead of augmenting the problem.

At least 21 children are among the casualties of the flooding in Texas, according to Sheriff Larry Leitha and ABC News. At least rescue efforts saved hundreds of people, but the bereaved family and friends of the victims need prayers. It is unclear how many homes have been destroyed.

As of 10:26 a.m. on Sunday, ABC News provided the following update.

By far the greatest number of fatalities occurred in Kerr County, where 59 people are believed to be dead, according to officials, including 21 children. In Travis County, four people are believed dead, with three dead in Burnet County, two in Kendall County, and one death each reported in Tom Green and Williamson counties, county officials have said.

The Department of Homeland Security announced that Secretary Kristi Noem is “on the ground with Governor Abbott and local leaders on Saturday and will continue to work to make sure Texas has the resources needed to respond and recover.”

The 20+ girls missing from Camp Mystic amidst the unfolding catastrophe have been identified, according to the New York Post, which shared a list of names, photos, and details. At least five of the nine-year-olds were confirmed dead, with dozens more missing. Below are the names of four of the dead girls:





Amidst the chaos and tragedy, President Donald Trump has issued a declaration of a “major disaster under [a section of] the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act” for Texas “due to damage resulting from severe storms, straight-line winds, and flooding beginning on July 2.” In the order, released on Sunday, the president added, “I have authorized Federal relief and recovery assistance in the affected area.”

Victims can receive both individual and public assistance, Trump wrote. “Consistent with the requirement that Federal assistance is supplemental, any Federal funds provided under the Stafford Act for Other Needs Assistance under section 408 will be limited to 75 percent of the total eligible costs in the designated areas.” The same applies to federal funds for public assistance.

FEMA and DHS are in charge of the federal disaster response, Trump clarified. The copy of the order which Trump posted on Truth Social included a handwritten note to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott under his signature: “Our wonderful Sec. Kristi Noem is available at all times.”

May the missing girls at Camp Mystic and other missing persons be found, so no more casualties and tragedies occur.