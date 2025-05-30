Iranian Commander Brags of Anti-Israel Jihad, War on All Fronts

The chief commander of the terrorist Iranian Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) is once again boasting about Iran’s genocidal goals against Israel.

Major General Hossein Salami, who leads the IRGC butchers, argued that he and his fellow jihadis are more confident than ever at an event over the weekend meant to honor terrorists, particularly those killed while committing terrorism. While it is of course propaganda, it also provides insight into just how committed the Iranian regime — a major state sponsor of terrorism — is to wiping out Israel and undermining America. “We are now engaged in a full-scale war,” Salami affirmed.

“As the enemy’s pressures intensify, the Iranian nation, under the leadership and guidance of their Supreme Leader [Ayatollah Khamenei], stands more gloriously, steadfastly, and resolutely in the field, confronting the enemy across all fronts,” babbled Salami, according to Fars News. He of course referred to his Islamic faith, which does indeed command him to fight, rape, and kill non-Muslims: “The enemy hears crushing its own bones under the weight of our people’s faith, yet finds no way to overcome it.”

The Iranian regime supports Hamas, but also particularly backs Hezbollah and the Houthis, thus helping ensure a multi-front war on Israel. Donald Trump and his administration need to understand that simply negotiating a hostage deal or temporary cease-fire will not end the war against Israel, as the terror groups and the Iranian regime will never fully stop their jihad on Israel until either they or Israel is wiped out. It is delusional to pretend otherwise. The Islamists have made that clear over and over in decades of terrorism and war. After all, their religion demands nothing less.

That’s the context of Salami’s remarks. Ignoring the widespread anti-regime hatred among so many Iranians (which is unfortunately also largely ignored by Westerners), Salami asserted, “Our people are not anxious; they are in complete peace. But our enemies and the Zionists are restless and devoid of tranquility. The enemy cannot devise a strategy or formula to overpower the strength of the Iranian people’s faith and is forced to constantly shift positions and retreat.” This is again propaganda, but Salami once more returned to Islam to justify his claims, emphasizing what so many Westerners refuse to admit — that Islam is essentially a violent and genocidal religion.

“This grandeur stems from faith, a profound belief in Islam, and the monumental mission we carry against the enemy,” Salami trumpeted. “Today, this great nation stands proudly at the heart of a grand jihad, confronting a sinister and powerful global alignment of enemies on political, economic, and military fronts.” The truly sinister alignment is really between mass murdering regimes, as Iran has joined the BRICS nations that include China and Russia.

Nor is Israel the only target of the Iranian regime, which continues to be the biggest state sponsor of terrorism in the world. Khamenei has repeatedly affirmed that “death to America” is one of his regime’s main slogans. Ominously, Salami ended, “We are now engaged in a full-scale war, with all battlegrounds active. Yet, the country remains secure and tranquil, with all institutions functioning normally.” He knows he is already at war. Do we?

