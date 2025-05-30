BREAKING: SCOTUS Sides With Trump, Revokes Protected Status for Half a Million Aliens

The U.S. Supreme Court has just ruled to allow the Trump administration to move forward with revoking the protected status of over 500,000 illegal aliens.

The ruling, according to Fox News, was issued Friday, and rightly upholds — for now — the executive branch’s ability to revoke unconstitutional protected status for illegal aliens. Radical Justices Ketanji Brown Jackson and Sonia Sotomayor reportedly dissented.

Advertisement

America PAC shared a screenshot of the ruling and explained that it allows the Trump administration to revoke the temporary legal status that was wrongly granted to 532,000 illegal immigrants by the Biden administration. The ruling itself said more vaguely that the “application for stay” referred “to the Court is granted.”

BREAKING: Supreme Court to allow the Trump administration to revoke temporary legal status of 532,000 immigrants granted by the Biden administration pic.twitter.com/HeffoHP7Ie — America (@america) May 30, 2025

Related: Court Allows Trump’s Tariffs to Stay in Place

An April order from a Massachusetts District Court has been stayed, pending an appeal to the First Circuit appeals court. It appears the latter court is supposed to determine ultimately what should be perfectly obvious and indisputable; namely, that the president can enforce immigration law.

Advertisement

Now, if only the appeals court rules in accord with the Constitution and immigration laws, instead of engaging in judicial activism as so many courts have done, the Trump administration can move forward with revoking protections for illegal aliens who have no right to be in the country but were welcomed in anyway by the America-last Biden administration.