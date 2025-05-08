BREAKING: A New Pope Is Elected [UPDATED]

Catherine Salgado | 12:11 PM on May 08, 2025
AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino

Editor's note: The new pope is an American, Robert Francis Prevost, who has taken the name Leo XIV. Stay tuned to PJ Media for in-depth coverage of the new pontiff. 

Advertisement

Original story: 

White smoke billowed out of the world’s most famous chimney Thursday as the college of cardinals elected a new pope.

The new pontiff will soon emerge, and his new papal name will be announced. The historic occasion holds the eyes of the world.

While progressives favored the late Pope Francis’s protégés, like Pietro Parolin of Italy (Francis’s right hand at the Vatican) and Luis Antonio Tagle of the Philippines, conservatives hoped for a more traditional pope, like Robert Sarah of Guinea.

While many tried to claim that Francis was a reformer and an empathetic pastor, the reality is that he prioritized leftist politics over biblical theology and doctrine, fractured the Church, scandalized even non-Catholics, and seriously offended Israeli Jews. 

The conclave only began on Wednesday, making it a short conclave, with only two days of voting and deliberation from the cardinals, most of whom were appointed by the late Pope Francis.

Advertisement

Catholics and even many non-Catholics await the name of the new pope, as the white smoke is greeted by a cheering crowd in St. Peter’s Square.

"There was a deep sense that in Pope Benedict, they had an ally, particularly for the old Latin Mass,” stated university religion professor Sarah Riccardi-Swartz. “And with Pope Francis, that seemed to go away. That was a point of not just contention but real sorrow for a lot of traditionalists."

The next pope inherits a church facing many crises, both internal and external, political and religious, including a dearth of vocations, the ongoing sex abuse scandal, doctrinal splits within the church, multiple global wars, and heavy persecution of Christians in numerous countries. Hopefully, he will be a holy and wise man capable of handling all of these serious challenges.

This is a developing story and will be updated when we learn the name of the new pope.  

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado
Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: CATHOLICISM POPE FRANCIS VATICAN CATHOLIC CHURCH

Recommended

Western Canada Puts the Rest of Canada on Notice David Solway
James Carville Tells Ilhan Omar to Get Out of the Democratic Party Matt Margolis
The Morning Briefing: Hey, Thom Tillis — the GOP Doesn't Need a Lisa Murkowski Lite Stephen Kruiser
Foreign Aid Official Resisted DOGE Having a Look at His Foundation's Books. Now We Know Why. Rick Moran
Kash Patel Nukes Another Democrat Over Bogus FBI ‘Weaponization’ Narrative Matt Margolis
'F' Is for Democrat: Colorado’s Collapse Under One-Party Rule Stephen Green

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
WATCH: Bernie Sanders: 'You Think I'm Going to Be Sitting in a Waiting Line at United?'
The Military Isn’t a Social Experiment; It’s a Warfighting Machine.
DEI Deathwatch Vol. XX: Tim Walz’s Delusional Election Post-Mortem
Advertisement