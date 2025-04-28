White House Cheers New Gulf of America Oil Drilling

The Trump White House is proud of the production that has just kicked into gear at a new Gulf of America oilfield, as part of the administration’s goals for an energy renaissance.

A White House spokesperson promised Fox Business, “New oil production will continue to increase” under Donald Trump. The president and his administration are working to live up to their promise of “unleash[ing] American energy dominance.” Chevron is operating the new oil lease, which will hopefully contribute to cheaper and more plentiful gas in the future.

“President Trump’s agenda is restoring America’s energy dominance, resulting in a new oil partnership to the Gulf of America to ‘Drill, Baby, Drill,” Taylor Rogers, a White House spokesperson, said in comments to Fox Business.

Rogers optimistically predicted, “New oil production will continue to increase because energy leaders are confident in the president’s commitment to unleash American energy, roll back stifling regulations, reduce our reliance on foreign countries’ dirty oil, and deliver economic relief to the American people.”

American energy titan Chevron and French firm TotalEnergies announced the start of production last week from the deep-water Ballymore oil field off the coast of Louisiana and Mississippi, in what is a 60-40 partnership favoring the Texas company… [Chevron] said in a statement to FOX Business that the start of production is only the latest step toward a company-wide goal to produce 300,000 net-barrels of oil per day from the Gulf of America through 2026.

The oil company told Fox, “Ballymore is expected to produce up to 75,000 gross barrels of oil per day through three wells tied back three miles to the existing Chevron-operated Blind Faith facility.”

Brent Gros, who is the vice president of Chevron Gulf of America, said Ballymore illustrates how his company is working to bring Americans “affordable, reliable energy from the deep-water Gulf of America – one of the lowest carbon intensity oil and gas-producing basins in the world.”

✅ Big news—we've achieved first oil at Ballymore. The project connects Ballymore field to our existing production platform, Blind Faith, and is a major step towards our goal to increase reliable energy production in the Gulf of America. Read on: https://t.co/QGOOOgcFgP pic.twitter.com/Ym57Xagu3X — Chevron (@Chevron) April 21, 2025

He declared there would be more returns for shareholders and lower costs. “Ballymore, which was completed on time and on budget, brings additional production online without building a new standalone offshore platform.”

The Ballymore field has an estimated potentially recoverable lode of 150 million barrels and is geographically located in what is called the Mississippi Canyon at a depth of 6,600 feet. Nicolas Terraz, TotalEnergies president of exploration and production, said in a separate statement that the U.S. is a "major market" for the company’s integrated energy model focusing on low-emissions oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) developments.

As Europe commits energy suicide over the fake “climate crisis,” America is returning to reliable, efficient oil. As Trump loves to say, “Drill, baby, drill!”

