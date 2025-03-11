New SCOTUS Brief Centers on Parental Rights

A new amicus brief filed with the U.S. Supreme Court argues that parents should have the right to decide that their kids do not have to attend radical LGBTQ indoctrination classes at public schools in Maryland.

The brief was filed in conjunction with the case Tamer Mahmoud v. Thomas W. Taylor, which focuses on the extreme gender and sexuality program of the Montgomery County, Md., Public School District (MCPS). Some sane parents want to opt their kids out of the program, but it’s mandatory, and the case has gone to the Supreme Court. America First Legal (AFL) has joined the legal battle to support concerned parents and to protect children from the wokies’ sexualization.

In a March 11 press release, AFL explained that it, along with co-counsel Christopher Mills, had filed an amicus brief in the Mahmoud v. Taylor case with the Supreme Court.

AFL argues: MCPS’ radical sexuality and gender identity curriculum do not align with the historical roots of valuable education for children.

The school district disregards parental notice and opt-out rights violating statutory and constitutional requirements.

MCPS wrongfully exposes young students to highly controversial sex and gender identity indoctrination, promoting disputed opinions as fact without allowing discussion or acknowledging dissent and disagreement. On October 16, 2024, AFL filed a separate amicus brief urging the U.S. Supreme Court to hear this case.

As AFL stated, parents do, in fact, have a Constitutional right to oversee their children’s education, including the right to refuse to have their kids indoctrinated based on their religious or other deeply held convictions.

AFL Senior Counsel Ian Prior expanded on the organization’s reasons for backing parents in the suit. “Schools across the country have abandoned their traditional roles of teaching students the fundamental values necessary to the maintenance of a democratic political system and are now compelling students and their parents to give the verbal salute to controversial political ideologies, with no dissent allowed,” he said.

Prior continued, “Montgomery County Public Schools has been at the forefront of this radical and unhealthy transformation of our public schools, and we urge the Supreme Court to issue a decision requiring that MCPS end its assault on the fundamental rights of parents guaranteed by the United States Constitution.”

The amicus brief comes as the Trump administration wages war on DEI, including ordering an end to all DEI propaganda in colleges and schools that receive federal funding. Lawyers and educators have attempted to stop the reform. Trump has also raised controversy by planning to shut down the unconstitutional and ineffective Department of Education, which caused radical teachers’ union boss Randi Weingarten to lose what little brain she has left in hysteria.

Hopefully, the Supreme Court, which has issued some condemnable decisions recently, will in this case rule on behalf of parents and against the sexual perverts who want to indoctrinate children into their evil ideology.

