Trump Chooses Veteran Hung Cao for Naval Position

Navy veteran Hung Cao, a former Senate candidate whose family escaped Communism in Vietnam, has been invited to join the Trump administration.

From Saigon to Virginia, Hung Cao has truly become an example of the American Dream. A veteran who loves America all the more for giving his family a second chance at freedom, he will now be undersecretary of the U.S. Navy.

Trump posted on Truth Social late on Feb. 27, “I am pleased to announce that Hung Cao will be our next United States Under Secretary of the Navy.” Cao did not win his Senate race in corrupt Virginia in 2024, but he did garner national attention with his hard-hitting speeches and fearless attitude, particularly at the Republican National Convention.

Fighting for the American Dream: Hung Cao's Patriotic RNC Speech

And, as Trump so enthusiastically stated, “Hung is the embodiment of the American Dream. As a refugee to our Great Nation, Hung worked tirelessly to make proud the Country that gave his family a home. He went to our amazing United States Naval Academy, and later earned his Master’s Degree in Physics. Hung served in combat as a Special Operations Officer for twenty five years. With Hung’s experience both in combat, and in the Pentagon, he will get the job done. Congratulations to Hung, and his wonderful family!”

In response, Cao posted simply, “Thank you, Mr. President. It’s time to get to work.”

Cao shared pictures on Election Day of his elderly mother going to vote. How remarkable that she should have gone from fleeing the vicious Communist Viet Cong with her son to seeing him become Navy Undersecretary in the United States, the most powerful nation on earth.


Excelsior! Henry Wadsworth Longfellow's Advice to Americans

The then-Senate candidate said during his campaign, “My family was one of the last to escape Saigon before it fell to the Communists. I know what it's like to lose your country. We are losing ours today.” He urged Americans to vote to save and liberate the U.S.

Now Cao will be part of the restoration of the American greatness that he hoped to see — not in the Senate, but in the Navy. Heaven knows we need strong, patriotic fighters like Cao to reform our Navy and exorcise the wokeness infecting it. As Cao said, it’s time to get to work.

