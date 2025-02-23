Hamas Sickos Make Unreleased Israelis Watch Hostage Release

The unspeakably despicable Hamas terrorists have been exposed for committing yet another act of psychological torture, as a propaganda video from Gaza showed two unreleased Israeli hostages forced to watch the release of several other hostages while they begged to be let go.

The video, which The Times of Israel confirmed as seeming to be staged or partially coached by terrorists, shows Evyatar David and Guy Gilboa Dalal watching from a car as other hostages are paraded on stage and humiliated before being released to Israel. The two men in the car beg during the video to be released as well.

Hamas brought additional hostages to the release location today, compelling them to witness their fellow captives being freed while they pleaded to return home. Among those hostages were Evyatar David and Guy Dalal… pic.twitter.com/12Jx7JFpWZ — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) February 22, 2025

Omer Shem Tov, Eliya Cohen, and Omer Wenkert were the three hostages being displayed like trophies and returned home. Their release follows the revelation that Shiri Bibas and her two babies, Ariel and Kfir, were brutally murdered by Hamas while in captivity, leaving only the father Yarden alive. Their coffins were displayed on stage for cheering Gazan crowds before being sent back to Israel.

This is for Shiri, Kfir and Ariel. pic.twitter.com/xl8JvvgzPT — Israel ישראל (@Israel) February 23, 2025

The Times of Israel shared more details about the sickening propaganda video:

The footage, described by family members as “sickening,” and the continued use of hostages as pawns for Hamas propaganda, sparked anger and revulsion in Israel, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu citing the terror group’s “humiliation” of hostages in announcing a decision to delay the release of Palestinian prisoners slated for Saturday until such displays end… The two best friends are seen in the video looking from inside the vehicle toward the stage where the ceremony is being held. They repeatedly cover their faces with their hands. “Save us please,” the two repeat several times over the course of the two-minute video, their expressions and exaggerated displays of dismay widely thought to have been the result of coaching from their armed captors, some of whom can also be seen in the footage.

David’s and Gilboa-Dalal’s families were relieved to find out that they are still alive, but yet still found the video difficult to watch. “This is the best sign of life I could ask for, but on the other hand there’s nothing more cruel,” the latter’s father said. “It’s not surprising, because it’s Hamas, but it’s a new level of torture.”

He added, “They forced them to watch their friends being released and then returned them to the tunnels. They can’t continue. It’s simply inhumane.” David’s sister, meanwhile, slammed the “messed-up cynicism of these monsters” in Hamas. Relatives of the two hostages were reportedly present at CPAC during Donald Trump‘s address there. Guy’s brother participated in a conference panel. Guy and Evyatar were captured at the Nova music festival that turned into a massacre on Oct. 7, 2023 and are still being held.