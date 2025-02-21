Trump Admin’s Crusade Against DEI Continues

The Trump administration’s war on wokeness continues as more federal agencies slash diversity, equity, and inclusion spending.

Shockingly, the Trump administration appears to understand that it is supposed to spend our taxpayer money according to our wishes. The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the Department of Education (DEd) — which could be on the chopping block altogether — are the latest agencies to ax ridiculous DEI spending. If DEI is the disease, Donald Trump and DOGE are the cure.

Advertisement

HUD canceled a whopping $4 million in DEI contracts identified by the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), according to a press release from HUD Secretary Scott Turner. The DOGE task force is examining $260 million worth of HUD contracts, per the press release.

The terminated contracts were intended for “DEI culture transformation,” including outward mindset training and diversity and inclusion research subscription services. This action from Secretary Turner builds on President Trump’s Day One Executive Order that ended radical and wasteful government DEI programs and preferential hiring practices.

Turner declared emphatically, “It is inexcusable the American taxpayer was footing the bill for the promotion of DEI propaganda. Not only was this costing millions of taxpayer dollars but it was also wasting valuable time that should have been used to better serve individuals and families in rural, tribal, and urban communities. DEI is dead at HUD.”

For Our VIPs: IVF Is Abortion by Another Name

But HUD is not alone in declaring DEI dead. To get an idea of how massive the Biden administration's wokification of our government and related sectors was, Breitbart reported that DEd just removed a staggering 2,300+ DEI and LGBTQ+ webpages.

Advertisement

One now-defunct page referred to an initiative that was a “call to action…to advance educational equity and excellence,” and was titled “Brief: Eliminating Educator Shortages through Increasing Educator Diversity and Addressing High-Need Shortage Areas.”… A fact sheet from October 2[0]21 advised schools how to “support intersex students.” The fact sheet urged the use of “inclusive language in school missions statements,” and told schools to “[a]dopt policies that respect all students’ gender identities and, where relevant, accurately reflect the diversity of human bodies.”… [Another] document recommended that teachers and administrators help students establish Gender and Sexuality Alliances (GSA) to “build a more inclusive school.” The resource discussed “facilitating opportunities for students to find support from peers, teachers, and staff,” and recommended trainings for educators on “ensuring equitable and supportive treatment of historically underserved students, including LGBTQI+ youth.”

Significantly, the October 2021 fact sheet urged schools to “maintain confidentiality about a student’s medical information, except in the limited circumstances where disclosure is legally required,” indicating the Biden-Harris administration’s DEd might have been encouraging schools to hide kids’ LGBTQ transitions from parents. Documents urging DEI redesigns in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education were also uncovered. Under Trump, the department has so far ended $100 million in DEI spending and hundreds of millions more in other woke grants.

Advertisement

DEd spokeswoman Savannah Newhouse told Breitbart, “While America’s students continued to fall further behind in fundamental learning, the Biden administration turned the Department of Education website into an apparatus that pushed their woke propaganda.” But no more. Biden’s DEI is dead on arrival.