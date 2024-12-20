Onward, Christian Soldiers: Another Satanic Display Vandalized

And they saw Satan fall as lightning from… the Minnesota State Capitol. Americans are starting to reclaim the fighting spirit that made this nation great, as evidenced by the fact that yet another Satanic display at a state capitol building was just vandalized.

Advertisement

This one was in Tim Walz’s Minnesota, where the governor’s office alleged that it supported free speech (which is ironic considering his open endorsement of online censorship) and thus had to allow the demonic display, even though free speech has nothing to do with allowing evil and obscene displays in a government building — Iowa rejected Satanists’ bid for a display on the grounds of obscenity.

Fortunately, the perverted display (though still up) did not survive unscathed or unchallenged, as an unidentified individual has reportedly vandalized it. This follows a sick Satanic “nativity” display being destroyed twice at the New Hampshire State House. Onward, Christian soldiers.

The Founding Fathers supported freedom of religion, but they were also very clear that America was founded as a Judeo-Christian nation, and they would have been appalled at the idea of a demonic display on government property, whether federal or state. Free speech doesn’t include Satanism in capitols any more than it would include displays glorifying the Holocaust or Islamic Jihad. Satanists are constitutionally allowed to gather for their disgusting ceremonies, but they do not have a right to glorify those ceremonies in a government building.

Advertisement

The Minnesota Satanic display ok'ed by Tim Walz was knocked over, a day after a large group of Minnesota lawmakers and other elected officials had gathered across from it to pray and sing Christian carols. https://t.co/TNCh6h3W3q — MRCTV (@mrctv) December 20, 2024

For Our VIPs: Feel the Shift? Disney Removes Trans Storyline and Iowa Denies Satanic Display

From MRCTV:

Just a few days after the Satanic Temple’s second attempt at erecting a demon goat statue outside the New Hampshire State Capitol was thwarted by vandals - or heroes, depending on how you see it - a group of Minnesota Satanists found themselves facing similar pushback after putting up a similar satanic display at their own state house. The display, which was set up just across from the Minnesota Capitol’s Christmas tree, featured a pentagram, a phoenix, and several cranes, all in homage to Satan. Failed vice presidential candidate and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s office said in a statement that they’d permitted the offensive display as not to “police speech.” …According to reports, the display was knocked over Tuesday, presumably by someone who preferred not to kowtow to people intentionally insulting Christians, Jews, and other people of genuine faith over the holidays.

Advertisement

Walz’s office, suddenly forgetting his record as a tyrannical governor and an anti-speech vice presidential candidate, said, “The governor does not agree with the display and did not approve it. But the First Amendment means that he does not police speech in the State Capitol.” One wonders if white supremacists or Nazis would also be approved on grounds of “free speech” if they should ever ask for the privilege of a Minnesota State Capitol display? Leftists are always selective when it comes to “free speech.”

Minnesota lawmakers and other elected officials had already gathered to pray together and sing Christmas carols near the display in peaceful and pious protest against it, according to MRCTV.

Democrats like to use Christians as doormats, and that is shameful and unacceptable. Christians are finally getting tired of every quasi-religious cult being glorified while the religions whose principles built this country, Christianity and Judaism, are despised and ridiculed.