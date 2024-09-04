A Tale of 2 First Sons: Barron Heads to NYU as Hunter Goes to Trial

In the latest episode of A Tale of Two Presidents’ Sons, Barron Trump is heading to a top business school as Hunter Biden goes to trial — again — over allegations of withholding taxes.

Barron has already begun classes at New York University’s (NYU) Stern School of Business, according to the UK Daily Mail, which received confirmation of Barron’s enrollment from Donald Trump himself. Meanwhile, Dementia Joe Biden’s criminal, crackhead son’s trial begins this week in California over no fewer than six tax-related charges.

Fortune rates NYU’s Stern as one of the top ten business schools in the U.S. Donald Trump, in an interview with the Daily Mail, said of his 18-year-old son, “He's a very smart guy, and he'll be going to Stern, the business school, which is a great school at N.Y.U.” The only critique to be made is that perhaps it is a little risky for a Trump to attend a liberal New York university; one hopes Barron won’t be viciously targeted by classmates or staff. It’s not at all improbable he will be.

In any case, Barron Trump “was accepted to a lot of colleges,” his father told Daily Mail, but determined on NYU’s Stern, which accepts around one in every 20 applicants for its selective undergraduate program. This past May, Barron, son of Donald Trump and his third wife Melania, graduated from the “prestigious” Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach, Florida.

Barron “was spotted [Wednesday] arriving at New York University for the start of classes,” according to the Daily Mail. Donald Trump praised his son and NYU’s Stern when speaking to the UK outlet. “It's a very high quality place. He liked it. He liked the school,” Trump said. “We liked NYU. I've known NYU for a long time, but it's one of the highest rated.”

Trump referred to his own business school Alma mater. “I went to Wharton, and that was certainly one that we were considering. We didn't do that. We went for Stern,” he explained. “[Barron is] a very high aptitude child, but he's no longer a child. He's just passed into something beyond child-dom. He's — he's doing great.” Barron plans to play soccer in college, too, the former president and current GOP nominee added.

While Donald Trump has reason to be proud of Barron so far, Joe Biden’s scandal-ridden son Hunter Biden is a different story, as Just the News highlighted Sept. 3:

[Hunter] was accused of withholding at least $1.4 million [in taxes] between 2016 and 2019, in the throes of his addiction to cocaine following his brother’s death from brain cancer. During that period his father was still vice president… Hunter Biden’s trial is set to officially begin September 5 with jury selection following an approximately four-month delay granted by U.S. District Judge Mark Scarsi after Biden’s lawyers cited challenges with managing two federal trials at once. Opening statements will take place on September 9… Prosecutors will argue the first son spent his income on an “extravagant” lifestyle instead of paying his owed taxes, failed to file tax returns on time, and falsified business deductions in at least one return.

Hunter Biden’s plea deal with his corrupt father’s Justice Department was dismantled by a Delaware federal judge, Just the News noted. IRS whistleblowers Joseph Ziegler and Gary Shapley have brought allegations of “improper interference by DOJ officials” in the investigation into Hunter.

Hunter’s pornographic laptop caused a huge scandal in 2020, and there is evidence of his foreign money laundering. He was also found guilty on all counts related to felony illegal gun possession. If convicted in this new trial, Hunter Biden could be facing up to 17 years of jail. Hunter “spent wildly on pornography websites, strip clubs, and drugs while allegedly failing to pay taxes,” per Just the News.

The main conclusion is, Barron Trump and Hunter Biden right now are both living up to — or down to — their own fathers’ accomplishments (or lack thereof).