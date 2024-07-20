Chinese-Owned EV Company Funded Dem Campaigns: Report

A Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer’s U.S. subsidiary has reportedly lavished many tens of thousands of dollars on climate-crazed Democrats’ campaigns.

BYD USA and its top executive Stella Li have been pouring cash into Democrat organizations and candidates for a decade, The Daily Caller reported. In China, the government practices “civil-military fusion,” where everything in the economic and tech spheres is accessible to the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) military. Just because BYD USA is an American subsidiary, don’t believe for a second it’s not connected to and answerable to the US-hating CCP and its military.

Among the BYD beneficiaries are Joe Biden and Gavin Newsom, according to The Daily Caller. Last year, BYD boastfully reported its dedication to the CCP’s influence operation, the Belt and Road Initiative.

For example, BYD and Li gave more than $40,000 to the Democratic National Committee (DNC) between 2020 and 2023, according to the DCNF’s review of political spending records. The company and Li have also poured more than $30,000 into organizations boosting President Joe Biden’s 2024 reelection effort to date. Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom received about $60,000 from Li and BYD USA between 2018 and 2023. Newsom drew scrutiny for his administration’s decision to give BYD a $1 billion no-bid contract to supply protective equipment during the coronavirus pandemic despite the company’s core competency being in a different business, and Newsom subsequently took a BYD vehicle for a publicized test drive during a 2023 trip to mainland China.

Other Democrats who received BYD moolah include former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and former Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Michael Antonovich. The politicians turned an LA municipal clean bus testing program into a financial boon for BYD, Daily Caller explained.

The outlet also cited the California Democratic Party and Californians For Safe, Reliable Infrastructure as recipients of BYD donations, along with LA City Councilman Kevin de Leon and former California State Assemblymember Ed Chau. Chau nominated BYD’s Li for a “Woman of the Year” award in 2018.

BYD is one of the biggest EV manufacturers in the world, though its Americas subsidiary focuses specifically on electric trucks, forklifts, and buses, according to its website. The company is reportedly examining options for penetrating the U.S. EV market by way of Mexico, and the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) recently-finalized tailpipe emissions standards for heavy-duty vehicles may end up benefiting BYD USA in the long-term, according to analysis by HEATMAP, a climate-focused publication.

The Belt and Road Initiative has helped BYD expand globally, according to The Daily Caller. BYD has been flagged in two National Defense Authorization Acts (NDAA), including one in December 2023 banning the Pentagon as of 2027 from buying BYD batteries.

CCP assets are buying off Democrat politicians, and that is a serious threat to American sovereignty and security.