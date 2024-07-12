Embarrassing: Russian Media Chortles Over Biden’s Cringey Fails

If there’s one thing worse than authoritarian state propaganda, it’s when U.S. leaders are so pathetic that the authoritarian state propaganda writes itself. After Joe Biden’s humiliating NATO appearances and “Big Boy” press conference, Russian state media is practically overflowing with glee while mocking Sleepy Joe’s fails.

Advertisement

Russia’s Sputnik might be a mouthpiece for the corrupt Vladimir Putin government, but unfortunately, its assessment of Mumbler-in-Chief Biden’s behavior at the NATO summit was accurate: “Cringe, cringe, and more cringe.” After Dementia Joe Biden accidentally introduced President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine as “President Putin,” it was inevitable that Russian state media would have a field day. We can only hope for a change in U.S. government leadership this November so the world can stop laughing at America.

Sputnik posted clips on Twitter/X of Biden’s major slip-up, smugly commenting, “Cringe, cringe, and more cringe: NATO leaders, White House cabinet sheepishly nod, smile at Biden's blunders.”

Cringe, cringe, and more cringe: NATO leaders, White House cabinet sheepishly nod, smile at Biden's blunders



Zelensky, embarrassed, stands in bewilderment as Biden 'replaces' him with Putin as president of Ukraine, while Scholz forces a smile at the comment. Meanwhile, Blinken… pic.twitter.com/e3SZVSZ7do — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) July 12, 2024

The reactions of Zelenskyy, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Biden’s own Secretary of State Antony Blinken fueled Sputnik’s hilarity: “Zelensky, embarrassed, stands in bewilderment as Biden 'replaces' him with Putin as president of Ukraine, while Scholz forces a smile at the comment. Meanwhile, Blinken sits unblinkingly shocked at Biden saying he picked Trump as vice president. See the look on their faces as Biden's cringeworthy gaffes make him a laughingstock.” That’s not the sort of comment that you want to hear from your avowed enemy.

Advertisement

Another Russian state media outlet, RT, mocked Biden with a meme, implying Biden’s unwillingness to talk to Putin is because he “forgot how to talk.” Former KGB agent Putin must be laughing. As Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reportedly said, “We noticed that the whole world paid attention to what happened, and there can be no comment here (from us), but it is clear that these were slips of the tongue.”

In another post with the clip of Biden’s Putin-Zelenskyy flub, RT said dismissively, “Biden's presser started as a glorious comeback special, and ended with the Curb Your Enthusiasm theme.”

Related: Where Were the 'Big Boys' of the Mainstream Media at Biden's News Conference?

Russian state media TASS gloried in how many Americans had seen Biden’s humiliating performance, not only confusing Putin and Zelenskyy but referring to VP Kamala Harris as Trump. “Ukrainian President Putin, Vice President Trump: Biden's blunders. The major US broadcasters - ABC, CBS and NBC - featured excerpts of Biden's gaffes in their evening newscasts, which are the most watched news programs in the country,” TASS declared with a photo of Joe Biden that was hardly flattering.

Ukrainian President Putin, Vice President Trump: Biden's blunders. The major US broadcasters - ABC, CBS and NBC - featured excerpts of Biden's gaffes in their evening newscasts, which are the most watched news programs in the country:https://t.co/cyo3OeFjfj pic.twitter.com/0LhA4GrdzR — TASS (@tassagency_en) July 12, 2024

Advertisement

All of this comes amid Russia, China, Iran, and other anti-freedom BRICS nations seeking to usurp U.S. dominance on the international scene.

This should inspire conservatives to great enthusiasm for voting in the November election. If America isn’t going to become a permanent joke on the international stage, a paper tiger for powerful enemies to jeer at, Biden and his handlers need to be out of the White House.