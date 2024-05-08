Biden Surrogate: Ignore 20K+ Hamas Jihadis and Do ‘Diplomatic Solution’

Catherine Salgado | 4:00 PM on May 08, 2024
A Biden campaign surrogate reportedly announced that even though there are between 20,000 and 30,000 Hamas terrorists still in the part of Gaza that Israel just attacked, the Biden administration has decided that they are not enough of a threat to stop pursuing a diplomatic solution. Because, as we know, huge hordes of terrorists always agree to make peace with the people they have vowed to genocide when stupid Westerners demand diplomacy.

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), whom Breitbart called a “Biden Campaign Surrogate,” went on Fox News’s “The Story” this week, where he made the stunning admission that there are tens of thousands of Hamas Jihadis in the very area that the Biden administration is furious at Israel for attacking. Yet Khanna asserted that these jihadis could not replicate the Oct. 7 atrocities — something that a Hamas leader explicitly vowed to do — and so it’s time to find a “diplomatic solution.”

Terrorist Hamas and the terrorism-incentivizing Palestinian Authority (PA) control Gaza, and they have spent decades rejecting offers of their own state in favor of trying to obliterate Israel and massacre Jews. This attitude is not going to change because the Biden administration gets involved. Furthermore, a mere 19 Islamic jihadis killed nearly 3,000 people here in America on 9/11, and the Oct. 7 atrocities were carried out by an estimated 3,000 terrorists. Khanna admitted to between 20,000 and 30,000 Hamas jihadis just in Rafah! Yet he actually claims these jihadis could not replicate Oct. 7? How stupid are these people?

Fox host Martha MacCallum asked a reasonable question in light of Hamas’s many, many years of continual jihad and refusal to accept peace with Israel. 

“So, you heard the President just this afternoon, and a lot of people were asking for this kind of very strong statement on antisemitism, and he blamed it on Hamas, squarely, what happened on October 7, and yet, he’s pushing Israel for a ceasefire,” MacCallum noted. “What does he think will happen to the remaining battalions of Hamas? Won’t they just rise up and do October 7 all over again if they follow his desires?”

Khanna answered:

Well, the President was very clear to condemn, unequivocally, the Hamas October 7 attacks, to talk about the sexual violence, and I appreciate that he did that. The reality is that Netanyahu has already destroyed a lot of the Hamas battalions, they are incapable, according to the military that I get briefed on, to do October 7 again. And there are 20-30,000 Hamas fighters still there. Even if Netanyahu gets his way of going into Rafah, it’s simply impossible to be able to eliminate all 20-30,000 of those fighters. So, what the President is saying is, what’s going to work now is a diplomatic solution with new governance and that involves our Gulf allies, it involves Egypt, Jordan, and a solution and you’re not just going to be able to bomb your way into that solution.

Actually, Rep. Khanna, that is probably exactly what Israel should do — bomb Rafah. Hamas has long used human shields precisely because it knows that Israel will even sacrifice its own troops and its own chance at victory to avoid accidentally killing any alleged “civilians” (nearly three-fourths of Palestinians still support Hamas and its Oct. 7 attack).

In any case, believing that diplomacy or anything else will stop 30,000 Hamas radicals from attacking Israel again is so idiotic as to border on the mentally deranged. But that would seem to be a defining problem of the Biden campaign and administration.

