A to Z Insanity: Kids’ Alphabet Book Has a Gender for Every Letter

Since today is April Fools’, it seems appropriate to discuss an entirely inappropriate alphabet book being pushed to young kids (including by tech giant Amazon), which has a fake “gender” for all the letters of the alphabet.

The book is called “ABC of Gender Identity,” by Devika Dalal, available on Amazon and Barnes and Noble. This is how the wacky authoress describes her childhood propaganda text: “Children begin exploring their gender from as young as three years old. But many are taught that there are only two to choose from. In an effort to introduce a wider lens and promote greater diversity, inclusion and acceptance, I developed ABC of Gender Identity - an A to Z alphabet book designed to normalize nonbinary genders.” In other words, it’s a fantasy book masquerading as non-fiction, and proportionately dangerous to innocent young kids who don’t know any better.

The book is now “distributed globally and available at all major retailers and libraries,” the authoress declared. Libs of TikTok shared a video in which a young woman explained that “ABC of Gender Identity” was given to a kid in a British Columbia school. The video showed the child’s mother flipping through the book, which shows a different invented “gender” for each letter of the alphabet. The complete list of inanity was “Agender, bigender, cisgender, demigender, endogender, femme, gender fluid, horogender, intersex, juxera, kynigender, libragender, man (or boy), nonbinary, offgender, pangender, gender (questioning), (gender) reassigned, subgender, transgender, ungender, venngender, woman (or girl), xirl/xay, yinyang ren, ze/zir.”

None of those terms mean anything in the real world, of course, except “man” and “woman,” which Dalal misdefines in the book as being matters of “identity” rather than biology. To pull out just a few of the utterly insane definitions in the book… “Endogender” is “Someone whose gender fluctuates but is always partly male (endoboy), female (endogirl) or other (endogender).” There’s “Horogender,” whose “gender identity changes over time,” and “Juxera” or “Someone whose gender identity feels feminine but not entirely female.” Or you can pretend to be “Kynigender,” if you’re “unable to pinpoint [your] gender due to the stress of the questioning process.” Then there’s “Offgender” if you feel “very similar to another gender,” or “Venngender” if your “gender identity is formed by two overlapping genders.”

The authoress of this insidious book appears to have major myopia and character issues, however. For instance, here is her weird self-bio: “I’m Devika. It means ‘little goddess’, but for the sake of sounding humble, I go by Dev. I like to use my creativity to solve problems and tell stories. I like working with people who find the humor and make meaningful work. I am always working on a personal project. It’s important to me to give back to my community through mentorship, pro bono work, and sometimes, baking. I like to draw silly pictures and write sillier poems. I’ve worked in Bombay, London, and San Francisco, and am currently based in New York City.”

Devika’s website lists multiple awards and recognitions she received, as well as a lengthy list of companies with which she indicates her work is associated, including LinkedIn, Microsoft, Kellogg’s, VISA, Nike, eBay, MGM Resorts, Coors Light, iShares by BlackRock, Colgate, and PlayStation.

Maybe “little demon” is more appropriate than “little goddess.” Notice how thoroughly self-righteous, how self-obsessed Devika sounds. Sadly, her warped way of thinking is being pushed on little kids, both in Canada and America. Devika does indeed produce “silly” content, but when it is seriously presented to impressionable children it’s poisonous all the same.