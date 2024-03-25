Today Is National Medal of Honor Day

March 25 is a day on which to honor the brave Americans whose heroism ensured our freedom: National Medal of Honor Day.

The Congressional Medal of Honor Society (CMOHS) explains that this award is our nation’s “highest award for military valor in action.” For more than 150 years, the U.S. has given its outstanding military heroes the Medal of Honor to recognize that freedom isn’t free — it is purchased by the blood and sweat of Americans who risk everything for liberty and justice.

A military member who “distinguishes himself conspicuously by gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of his life above and beyond the call of duty” in various conflict situations against an enemy of the U.S. or a nation friendly to the U.S. may receive the Medal of Honor, according to CMOHS. Congress established National Medal of Honor Day for the purpose of “foster[ing] public appreciation and recognition of Medal of Honor Recipients.”

CMOHS explains that the first such commemoration occurred in 1991 and continues to be observed on March 25 even now. Why that day? CMOHS has an answer. “March 25th was chosen because it was on that date in 1863 that the first Medals of Honor were presented to six members of Andrews’ Raiders.”

Civilian scout/spy James J. Andrews planned a raid so that Major General Ormsby M. Mitchel could ensure the Confederates would not be able to move supplies by rail from Atlanta to Chattanooga. Two civilians and 22 Union soldiers took on the daring project. Unfortunately, after being pursued by the Confederates, the Raiders’ plan failed and all were captured, with Andrews and seven others hanged by the Confederate rebels. Ohio Private Jacob Wilson Parrott and his comrades were afraid the same grisly end would be theirs.

CMOHS details:

Parrott and the remaining raiders made a daring escape. Eight succeeded. Parrott and five others did not. Held as a prisoner of war, Parrott was beaten more than 100 times in an effort to get him to divulge more information about the raiders’ intentions. Each time he refused. The POWs were eventually released in a prisoner exchange. On March 25, 1863, the six raiders who had been recaptured were awarded a newly approved medal to be awarded for valor. Jacob Wilson Parrott became the first recipient of that coveted award, the Medal of Honor, by virtue of the torture he had been subjected to as a prisoner. Later, all but three of the remaining raiders were also presented with the award, except for Andrews and [William H.] Campbell who, as civilians, were not eligible.

From the Civil War up to our present day, through two World Wars and conflicts with Spain, Mexico, Vietnam, North Korea, Iraq, Afghanistan, and beyond, U.S. leaders have made mistakes, but one praise is always applicable: America’s armed forces are filled with courageous heroes, men who do the improbable and impossible to defend our Constitution, our rights, and our security.

Today we honor the 3,517 Americans who received Medals of Honor, especially the 63 who are still living. Without them, the United States would never have survived or thrived. Thank you for your service.