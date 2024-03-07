170 Dems Vote Against Bill to Detain Criminal Illegals

Catherine Salgado | 6:55 PM on March 07, 2024
Jim Watson/Pool via AP

Democrats are so dedicated to their woke ideology that they are willing to ignore horrific rape and murder in its pursuit. Look no further than the fact that 170 Democrats voted against legislation that would require criminal illegals to be detained.

Advertisement

More than half of the House Democratic Caucus voted against the Laken Riley Act on March 7, according to the Daily Caller. The Act was named after a young nursing student who was brutally murdered by Venezuelan illegal alien José Antonio Ibarra. Not only did Ibarra enter America illegally in 2022, but he was also arrested and released in New York City before subsequently killing Riley. Hence, the Republican-led legislation in the House aims to prevent similar tragedies. Daily Caller explained:

In response, the House of Representatives passed a bill, named in Riley’s honor, that would require the detention of such individuals if they commit petty crimes of burglary, theft, larceny or shoplifting, which 170 House Democrats voted against.

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) self-righteously accused the GOP congressmen of being “fundamentally unserious” and “exploiting [Riley’s] death for yet another partisan political stunt.” It’s a hypocritical accusation from Nadler, who previously exploited the death of drug addict and criminal George Floyd while in police custody to promote anti-police legislation.

Advertisement

Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.) originally introduced the Laken Riley Act, as PJ Media’s Chris Queen reported. If Ibarra had been detained by ICE when he was previously caught shoplifting, the illegal alien would not have been free to murder Riley. The legislation would “require the Secretary of Homeland Security to take into custody aliens who have been charged in the United States with theft, and for other purposes.” 

Collins wrote to his constituents that “Laken Riley's tragic murder at the hands of an illegal alien was another wakeup call. Americans are experiencing a crime wave because of Joe Biden’s open border and local sanctuary policies that shield foreign criminals from accountability and deportation.”

While honest statistics on illegal alien crime are nearly impossible to find (many government officials and agencies have no interest in collecting the data), one number can illustrate why the Laken Riley Act is needed. I reported in August that illegal aliens have committed over 430,000 criminal offenses just in Texas since 2011. And massive numbers of these barely vetted illegals, including potential terrorists, criminals, and foreign agents, continue to flood into America on a daily basis.

Advertisement

Laken Riley, Christopher Gadd, Lizbeth Medina, and Melissa and Riordan Powell were all Americans murdered by illegal aliens amidst the Biden border crisis. Some Democrats are so determined to keep importing and rewarding illegal aliens that they believe American Lives Don’t Matter.

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: CRIME DEMOCRATS ILLEGAL ALIENS DEMOCRATIC PARTY MURDER ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Recommended

Denver Closed Four Illegal Alien Shelters, and You Won't Believe What They Did Next Stephen Green
What Is a Man? AOC's Fiancé and the Question of Traditional Masculinity Christopher Skeet
Can Dr. Feelgood Save Biden's State of the Union Address? Stephen Green
Charles Barkley Explains Why Black Voters Are Ditching the Democrats Matt Margolis
What Kind of Risks Are Americans Facing in Building the Temporary Gaza Port? Rick Moran
What Fresh Foreign Policy Horror Is This? Stephen Green

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
‘This Man Is Not Well.’ Is Joe Biden Getting Worse?
Biden Can’t Count on His Campaign War Chest to Save Him
Voters Feel OK About the Economy but Think It Was Better Under Trump
Advertisement