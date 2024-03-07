170 Dems Vote Against Bill to Detain Criminal Illegals

Democrats are so dedicated to their woke ideology that they are willing to ignore horrific rape and murder in its pursuit. Look no further than the fact that 170 Democrats voted against legislation that would require criminal illegals to be detained.

More than half of the House Democratic Caucus voted against the Laken Riley Act on March 7, according to the Daily Caller. The Act was named after a young nursing student who was brutally murdered by Venezuelan illegal alien José Antonio Ibarra. Not only did Ibarra enter America illegally in 2022, but he was also arrested and released in New York City before subsequently killing Riley. Hence, the Republican-led legislation in the House aims to prevent similar tragedies. Daily Caller explained:

In response, the House of Representatives passed a bill, named in Riley’s honor, that would require the detention of such individuals if they commit petty crimes of burglary, theft, larceny or shoplifting, which 170 House Democrats voted against.

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) self-righteously accused the GOP congressmen of being “fundamentally unserious” and “exploiting [Riley’s] death for yet another partisan political stunt.” It’s a hypocritical accusation from Nadler, who previously exploited the death of drug addict and criminal George Floyd while in police custody to promote anti-police legislation.

Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.) originally introduced the Laken Riley Act, as PJ Media’s Chris Queen reported. If Ibarra had been detained by ICE when he was previously caught shoplifting, the illegal alien would not have been free to murder Riley. The legislation would “require the Secretary of Homeland Security to take into custody aliens who have been charged in the United States with theft, and for other purposes.”

Collins wrote to his constituents that “Laken Riley's tragic murder at the hands of an illegal alien was another wakeup call. Americans are experiencing a crime wave because of Joe Biden’s open border and local sanctuary policies that shield foreign criminals from accountability and deportation.”

While honest statistics on illegal alien crime are nearly impossible to find (many government officials and agencies have no interest in collecting the data), one number can illustrate why the Laken Riley Act is needed. I reported in August that illegal aliens have committed over 430,000 criminal offenses just in Texas since 2011. And massive numbers of these barely vetted illegals, including potential terrorists, criminals, and foreign agents, continue to flood into America on a daily basis.

Christopher Gadd



Laken Riley



Lizabeth Medina



Melissa & Riordan Powell



How many more Americans have to d*e at the hands of criminals who shouldn’t even be in our country before Biden does something about our open border?! pic.twitter.com/aEEUhWNYJd — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 6, 2024

Laken Riley, Christopher Gadd, Lizbeth Medina, and Melissa and Riordan Powell were all Americans murdered by illegal aliens amidst the Biden border crisis. Some Democrats are so determined to keep importing and rewarding illegal aliens that they believe American Lives Don’t Matter.