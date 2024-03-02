Four Years Late, CDC Admits COVID Is Basically Like Flu

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) just quietly updated its Covid-19 guidance to tell Americans essentially to act as if the virus were the common flu. All of us “conspiracy theorists” who said the same thing back in February 2020 would like an apology.

Ironically, the CDC’s new guidance from March 1 not only recommends good hygiene and vaccination (despite evidence of the COVID vaccine’s serious risks), it recommends “cleaner air” and “gathering outdoors.” Do you remember how many people obediently stayed locked inside or took their walks with masks on during the height of COVID thanks to scare tactics from government agencies such as the CDC? Turns out the age-old tactic of getting fresh air and washing your hands really is the best protection against COVID-19. From the CDC:

CDC released today updated recommendations for how people can protect themselves and their communities from respiratory viruses, including COVID-19. The new guidance brings a unified approach to addressing risks from a range of common respiratory viral illnesses, such as COVID-19, flu, and RSV, which can cause significant health impacts and strain on hospitals and health care workers. CDC is making updates to the recommendations now because the U.S. is seeing far fewer hospitalizations and deaths associated with COVID-19 and because we have more tools than ever to combat flu, COVID, and RSV.

Other outlets also noticed the switch in rhetoric. “CDC ditches 5-day COVID isolation, argues COVID is becoming flu-like,” Ars Technica reported. “It’s Official: We Can Pretty Much Treat Covid Like the Flu Now. Here’s a Guide,” was Wall Street Journal’s headline. Thank goodness WSJ humbly waited for the CDC to tell them that.

As a brand-new journalist at the start of 2020, I was easily able to hunt down data indicating COVID-19 had about a 99% survival rate for most age groups. Other people did not even need to do research; they just used their powers of observation and common sense to know that COVID-19 basically operated like a bad case of the flu. Those of us who had access to therapeutics like ivermectin recovered more quickly from COVID-19 that we ever had from the flu. Yes, there were areas like nursing homes where many people died, but that is primarily because the proper care was not provided. Ultimately, COVID-19 was not dangerous because it was so deadly; it was dangerous because our political and health authorities made all of the wrong decisions at every step of the way.

When do we get apologies for all the people, especially young people, who committed suicide or did not receive lifesaving healthcare because of COVID restrictions? Where will be the recompense for the lost jobs, scholarships, internships, retirements, school years, graduations, vacations, and all the other necessary or otherwise important functions of life? Will individuals who hysterically drove people out of stores for not having masks or fired employees for not being vaccinated ever admit they were terribly wrong? Our economy was wrecked, our country divided, our rights blatantly violated, and people’s lives permanently damaged by foolish COVID-19 restrictions, which did far more harm than good.

The CDC is updating their guidance quietly because they are cowards. They injured or killed countless people with their unscientific and idiotic recommendations. We need to see some accountability from Congress for the CDC.