Trump Slams Ruling, Says Immunity Necessary for President to Function

Donald Trump has condemned the ruling against his presidential immunity as prejudicial to anyone functioning within the office of President of the United States.

A federal appeals court issued the unanimous decision Tuesday, ruling that Trump does not have presidential immunity and therefore can face criminal charges based on his challenge of the 2020 election results, which cited reports of widespread election fraud. Ironically, Democrats recognize it is not illegal to question elections when they want to complain that elections they lost are illegitimate (like in 2016), but they invent criminal charges against the current GOP presidential frontrunner for doing the same thing. Trump and others argue the lawfare against him is “election interference.”

Trump first stated his opinion on Feb. 5 before the ruling on his Truth Social platform. “IF IMMUNITY IS NOT GRANTED TO A PRESIDENT, EVERY PRESIDENT THAT LEAVES OFFICE WILL BE IMMEDIATELY INDICTED BY THE OPPOSING PARTY,” he argued. “WITHOUT COMPLETE IMMUNITY, A PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES WOULD NOT BE ABLE TO PROPERLY FUNCTION!”

After the ruling on Tuesday, Trump explained his position with fewer capital letters and more details. “A President of the United States must have Full Immunity in order to properly function and do what has to be done for the good of our Country,” he reemphasized. “A Nation-destroying ruling like this cannot be allowed to stand. If not overturned, as it should be, this decision would terribly injure not only the Presidency, but the Life, Breath, and Success of our Country.”

While some might view that as an exaggeration, Trump explained what he meant. “A President will be afraid to act for fear of the opposite Party’s Vicious Retribution after leaving Office. I know from personal experience because I am going through it right now,” Trump said. “It will become a Political Weapon used for Election Interference. Even our Elections will be corrupted and under siege. So bad, and so dangerous for our Nation. SAVE PRESIDENTIAL IMMUNITY!”

It is puzzling also that the ruling argued the president is not above the law, when there is no law against challenging an election’s validity.

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement received by PJ Media’s Matt Margolis that Justice Department Special Counsel Jack Smith (who has a long history of shady tactics) is guilty of unconstitutional prosecution. “Deranged Jack Smith’s prosecution of President Trump for his Presidential, official acts is unconstitutional under the doctrine of Presidential Immunity and the Separation of Powers. Prosecuting a President for official acts violates the Constitution and threatens the bedrock of our Republic,” Cheung stated. “President Trump respectfully disagrees with the DC Circuit’s decision and will appeal it in order to safeguard the Presidency and the Constitution.”