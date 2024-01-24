Prices Are Up 17.6% Since Joe Biden-flation Took Office

Let’s go, Brandon! A recent estimate puts the price increase since Joe Biden took office at 17.6%. Don’t buy what Joe is selling on inflation — it’s not down, and you are still paying way more for the basics.

One piece of deceptive wordplay going around right now, even on some right-leaning websites, is that inflation has gone down. This statement is deceptive because it is really the rate of inflation that has slowed. Inflation has still been going up, especially on items like food, just allegedly at a slower rate. In the long run, you and I are still paying more money. If only the Biden administration cared as much about American citizens as it does about illegal aliens.

The recent estimates on the staggering increase in prices of various necessities come from Fox Business, which provided much-needed context to Joe Biden’s assertions that the December inflation report was good news for American consumers. In a Jan. 12 article, Fox Business reported that food prices under the Biden administration went up a stunning 33.7% since the beginning of 2021.

Are you feeling that financial pain at the pump? Energy prices are up 32.8%, Fox noted. As for shelter, the costs increased by 18.7%. This Biden economy might be good for the uber-rich, but it is damaging for the majority of Americans.

Fox Business had other numbers to challenge White House propaganda:

The [December] report showed that the consumer price index, a broad measure of the price of everyday goods including gasoline, groceries and rent, rose 0.3% in December from the previous month. Prices overall climbed 3.4% from the same time last year…

While inflation has fallen considerably from a peak of 9.1% notched during June 2022, it remains well above the Federal Reserve's 2% goal. And when compared with January 2021, shortly before the inflation crisis began, prices are up a stunning 17.6%.

Fox used somewhat deceptive language in arguing inflation has “fallen considerably”; as I noted above, it’s the rate of inflation that has slowed. That aside, Fox did provide helpful estimates to quantify just how much Bidenomics is costing the average American household every month.

According to Fox, the “typical U.S. household” had to shell out $211 more for monthly costs in December 2023 than in 2022. The wallet strain is even worse if you look back at the same time frame in 2021 as the December 2023 increase in monthly costs was on average $1,020 more per household.

Let’s hope Americans keep inflation in mind when they go to vote this November. “Bidenomics” is killing this country.