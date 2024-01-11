Polish MEP Cites Donald Trump as Inspiration Amidst Polish Political Crisis

Former U.S. President Donald Trump “showed us the way, he showed us what the greatness means,” says a Polish politician determined to fight the authoritarian globalists in his own country and continent to “Make Europe Great Again.”

Polish Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Dominik Tarczynski went on Jack Posobiec’s Human Events podcast on Real America’s Voice, even as Poland is facing a political crisis, with the globalist Prime Minister Donald Tusk holding two political prisoners (two Members of Parliament [MPs]) despite previous pardons for the MPs from the nationalist Polish president Andrzej Duda. Thousands of Poles took to the streets to protest Tusk’s actions, which also reportedly include targeting right-wing media, and Tarczynski is sure that this year will see victories for freedom lovers.

Not only that, Tarczynski specifically cited an American president as his inspiration. “For [the] European Parliament, so we are in the process of campaigning, that is why I am starting putting my hat on again,” he said, fitting a “Make Europe Great Again” ballcap onto his head. “And this is not a joke,” he went on, “this is serious stuff. This man inspired us. He showed us the way, he showed us what the greatness means. It means safety, it means family, it means values, it means dignity, it means who we are, and it means freedom — freedom of media, freedom of speech, freedom of what we think, who we are, letting us be who we want to be.”

Leftists, both in America and in Europe, love to pretend they are in favor of freedom from oppression and freedom of self-expression and self-fulfillment, but the reality is that they impose political and societal tyranny. Then they try to destroy anyone who doesn’t accept their narrow and irrational opinions as unassailable dogma.

Tarczynski called out the creeping Communism in Europe, too. “Just do not oppress us, you Communists,” he said. “We are free people, this is 2024, and this year will be ours, [the] free people’s year.” Posobiec chimed in, “Amen.”

Human Events explained some of the details of the Polish political controversy on Jan. 11:

Mariusz Kaminski, the former Home Affairs Minister, and his deputy Maciej Wasik were taken into custody at the presidential palace Tuesday after Duda's office posted a picture of the trio together, a move backed by Tusk.