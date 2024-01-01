Bloody Christmas: 200 Christians Massacred in Nigeria

Catherine Salgado | 11:38 PM on January 01, 2024
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

It was not a merry Christmas for Christians in Nigeria’s Plateau state, plagued by Islamic jihadi violence.

Catholic News Agency (CNA) reported on Dec. 27 that “198 Christians were killed in a series of terror attacks in 26 Christian communities in Plateau.” The devastating attacks started on the night of December 23, and the slaughter continued through Christmas Day. Bishop Matthew Kukah of Nigeria’s Sokoto diocese reportedly mourned, “Nigerians have almost lost hope” that “a government can really and truly care for them,” or that “our politicians will put our interests first and find a way to deal with the cancer of corruption.”

Advertisement

CNA obtained photos of the Christians being buried in mass graves. It’s a horrifying illustration of just how many people were killed. Why is there no global campaign to aid Nigeria? Where are the international outcries, the statements from the Vatican and other Christian leaders, the mass protests in Western cities? Westerners can protest the fictional “genocide” of Palestinians but not the all-too-real genocide of Nigerians.

Nigeria is the most deadly nation in the world for Christians, with an estimated 60,000 Christians murdered for their faith and an estimated 10 million more displaced between July 2009 and July 2021. Persecution.org (International Christian Concern or ICC) recently released its 2023 report on the world’s worst persecutors of Christians, with Nigeria at number one.

As Robert Spencer observed on JihadWatch about the lack of coverage of this horrific jihad genocide in Nigeria, “This cannot be blamed on Israel, the perpetrators have protected victim status among leftists, and the victim group is not among the left’s recognized victim classes, so this will get little or no attention.” The West doesn’t care about persecuted Christians, especially African Christians.

RelatedChristians in Iran Spend Christmas in Jail

From CNA:

“This indeed has been a gory Christmas for us,” Plateau governor Caleb Mutfwang said in a Tuesday statement that noted the attacks were “well-coordinated” and carried out using “heavy weapons.”

Bishop Matthew Kukah of the Sokoto Diocese in northern Nigeria meanwhile called on the newly elected Nigerian president Bola Tinubu to take immediate action to protect the Nigerian people, telling him: “You have no excuses before God or the people of Nigeria” and that “neither God nor history will forgive you if you fail.”

Advertisement

Pray for Nigerian Christians this year. The Muslim terrorists are attempting to wipe out Christianity in Nigeria, and they are using the most brutal and bloody means to do so. There should be a strong movement in America demanding help for these persecuted Christians, who have received so little support or aid from anyone.

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: AFRICA CHRISTIANITY JIHAD ISLAMIC JIHAD CHRISTIAN

Recommended

Yikes! Biden’s Brain Misfires Spectacularly During New Year's Eve Times Square Appearance Matt Margolis
The Girl With Six Identities Robert Spencer
'Missing' Melania Stories Confirm Pundit's Advice: Former First Lady Is Key to Trump Win in 2024 Victoria Taft
Christianity Today Wades Into Dangerous Waters With Pronoun Discussion Chris Queen
The Morning Briefing: Happy New Year and Yes, Champagne Is a Food Group Stephen Kruiser
Meet the S.C. State Senator Stumping for 'Full-Spectrum Conservative' DeSantis in Iowa Chris Queen

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Another State Removes Trump From Ballot
The Morning Briefing: Nikki Haley Continues to Sabotage Herself
'The Good Men Project’ Denounces Whites as Racist for Being Anti-Racist
Advertisement