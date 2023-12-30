California to Give Illegals Taxpayer-Funded Healthcare

The People’s Republic of California will soon be offering lawless illegal aliens healthcare, courtesy of the state’s taxpayers.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom loves nothing more than tyrannizing American citizens and rewarding criminals — naturally, since he’s a Democrat. The latest news from the land of fruits and nuts is that illegal aliens there will, as of Jan. 1, 2024, have access to “free” healthcare. In other words, citizens will be forced to pay for non-citizens to receive healthcare in a country where they shouldn’t be in the first place.

Western Journal reported on Dec. 30:

In 2015, the state legislature allowed for children to be entered into Medi-Cal. Then in 2019, Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law allowing illegals up to ages 25 to gain access to Medi-Cal. On the heels of that expansion, Medi-Cal was then opened up to illegals aged 50 and up. According to California Democrat State Sen. María Elena Durazo, the expansion set to go into effect on Monday will allow the remainder of the illegal alien population, an additional 700,000 illegals, to enter Medi-Cal.

Mind you, California doesn’t even have the money to pay for its current programs, let alone 700,000 more illegal aliens’ healthcare. Earlier in December, it was reported that the state of California faces a $68 billion deficit. How on earth is Democrat government spending sustainable?

Durazo made the outrageous claim that healthcare is a “human right,” a claim which would have astounded the Founding Fathers. “This historic investment speaks to California’s commitment to health care as a human right,” Durazo pontificated. Except that healthcare as a right implies that someone is obligated to provide you his labor, regardless of compensation or choice, which is the definition of slavery.

Western Journal noted that Gov. Newsom is very proud of the legislation. “In California, we believe everyone deserves access to quality, affordable health care coverage — regardless of income or immigration status,” Newsom’s office said in comments to ABC News. “Through this expansion, we’re making sure families and communities across California are healthier, stronger, and able to get the care they need when they need it.” This from the governor who forced the injurious COVID-19 vaccines on Californians of all ages, regardless of evidence that they did not protect people from COVID-19.

Ultimately, this isn’t about compassion and ensuring high quality healthcare for residents of California. It’s about destroying society as we know it, undermining the Constitution, and erasing the concept of nations with distinct borders. That’s really the goal of the Democrats, including Gov. Hair-Do Newsom and the other leftists running California into the ground.