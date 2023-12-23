Cartel Battles Drive Mexican families from Border City Before Christmas

For one border town in Mexico this Christmas, there are no Silent Nights. Constant criminal cartel violence, on the rise during the Biden border crisis, has caused an unspecified number of families to flee their homes.

Breitbart reported Dec. 23 on the increasingly dangerous situation faced by families in Miguel Aleman, Tamaulipas, Mexico. The border crisis isn’t just awful for Americans but also for Mexicans, who have hordes of illegal migrants — many of them criminals — constantly tramping through, under the control of brazenly arrogant criminal cartels. Of course, this isn’t solely caused by Joe Biden (Mexican authorities are also failing), but he’s certainly encouraging the catastrophe to worsen by his open border policies and refusal to address border crime and human trafficking.

From Breitbart:

Breitbart Texas spoke with several families from Miguel Aleman, Tamaulipas, who were forced to leave their homes in the last 15 days due to the constant gun battles taking place in the region. City officials from Miguel Aleman have not revealed the number of families who left the area over the ongoing violence as the Christmas holiday weekend approaches. The border city of Miguel Aleman is directly south of the border from Roma, Texas. The region is considered one of the main smuggling corridors used by the Gulf Cartel to move both migrants and drugs. In recent years, the region experienced increasing levels of violence as the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas attempted a takeover.

The Mexican military does have a base in Miguel Aleman, and state police patrols, but criminal cartel members still nevertheless operate there with what Breitbart described as “almost complete impunity.” For example, on Thursday, a group of gunmen not only fired on the base in Miguel Aleman, but also at local homes and vehicles. The residents are practically living in a war zone. According to Breitbart, “the current governor [of Tamaulipas] and some of his closest allies have benefited from connections with the Gulf Cartel and other criminal organizations.” Unfortunately, it seems there’s no incentive for government officials to protect their citizens.

Miguel Aleman has experienced “narco-exodus events” due to cartel violence before, Breitbart noted. In 2010, Los Zetas and the Gulf Cartel split and began fighting each other. Unfortunately, this struggle continues up to the present day. Nor is Miguel Aleman the only Mexican community from which families have fled to escape cartel violence. In nearby Los Guerra, earlier in 2023, about 50 families left to try and put the criminal power struggle behind them.

According to House Republicans on Twitter/X Dec. 11, the Biden administration releases a whopping 5,000 illegal immigrants into America every single day. It is sad but true that Border Patrol agents have essentially become welcome committees rather than law enforcement. Meanwhile an unknown number of criminals, gang members, terrorists, and foreign agents (including a potential invasion of Chinese Communists) are among the migrants who are flooding the border in ever climbing numbers and spreading around the whole country.

Biden’s crime-ridden border crisis is making this Christmas a dangerous and difficult one for Mexican and American families alike.