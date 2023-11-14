Orbán Rejects Mass Migration: ‘Hungary Belongs to the Hungarians'

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán rejected mass illegal migration to his country, including mass Muslim migration. “They want to force us to build migrant ghettos, and we have to fight that," he declared. "Hungary belongs to the Hungarians.”

Orbán went on Radio Kossuth’s "Good Morning, Hungary" last week. “Europe has not been allowed to talk about the fact that migration and terrorism go hand in hand, but a new secret service report proves that what only Hungarians dared to say in the past is exactly right,” Hungary Today explained, paraphrasing from the PM’s radio interview. Orbán used the intelligence report to emphasize that Hungary must continue to have well-protected borders.

Indeed, Lebanese-American Brigitte Gabriel recently warned America from her own experience that countries can take in only so many Muslim migrants before they launch jihad to seize control.

Orbán seems to understand that reality very thoroughly. He posted on Twitter/X on Nov. 11, “We made a tolerance offer to Brussels [EU headquarters]: every country can deal with #migration the way they want to, but they cannot force #Hungary to copy the failed migration policies of Western Europe. We don’t want #terrorism, gang wars and mini Gazas in Budapest!” The Gaza Strip is totally controlled by terrorist group Hamas, which committed the heinous Oct. 7 terrorist attack on Israelis, and the Palestinian Authority (PA), which financially incentivizes terrorism. The majority of Gazans support jihad on Israel.

In the above video clip, Orbán says he always tells more leftist European officials, “Don’t send migrants here whom it was a mistake to let into your country.” He called for “tolerance” of that position, “that we don’t want to become like you. We don’t want mini Gazas” as Western European cities have.

In the radio interview, the Prime Minister insisted that Hungary keep on rejecting mass migration for the sake of its children, explaining, “once we let the migrants in, they cannot be removed.” Orbán stated, “Any admission of illegal migrants will lead to a situation where it will not be possible to live peacefully in Hungary either.” He said he cannot understand the leftist position on this issue, per Hungary Today. Yet Western countries want to pressure Hungary into having “migrant ghettoes,” he said.

Orbán continued by critiquing the European Union (EU). “[The] leadership we have today in Brussels is fulfilling the mandate of a globalist elite,” including by war-mongering, Orbán stated, calling for change. The Prime Minister added that Hungarian immigration law needs regular tightening. “Hungary belongs to the Hungarians, jobs belong to Hungarians, the rules must be made by Hungarians,” Orbán announced. No wonder woke Westerners hate him.