Title IX Is the Battleground for Parental Rights

More than fifty years ago, Title IX was signed into law to end discrimination against women in education. Its advocates envisioned a world where young girls could enjoy the same access to education and employment opportunities as boys, free of sexual harassment and discrimination. Now the Biden administration is set to enact radical changes that would eradicate those protections, leaving young girls unsafe while specifically targeting parents and communities trying to protect them.

Under recently introduced changes to Title IX, the Biden administration would read “gender identity” into sex. With this new interpretation, school districts that prohibited biological males from participating in female sports would lose access to federal funding. School districts that refused to allow fully intact biological males who identify as gender-nonconforming to enter female locker rooms and bathrooms would be swiftly punished.

Districts would be required to craft support plans when a child decides – or, as is often the case, coaxed – into accepting a new gender identity, leading him or her down a dangerous path without notifying his or her parents. And, should they protest this usurpation of their natural authority, parents could be reported to child protective services for not affirming their kid’s gender identity, endangering their custody of their beloved child.

It’s not hyperbolic to describe this move by the Biden administration as a declaration of war against America’s parents, and it would be naïve to characterize it otherwise. President Biden has a long history of already punishing those who acknowledge the long-understood biological reality of human sexuality. In 2022, his administration threatened to withhold school lunch funds for hungry children if their schools wouldn’t conform to their radical agenda.

Time and time again, the American people have made their overwhelming objection to this cruel and extreme overhaul of childhood. In response, the Biden administration’s resolve has only intensified. Though the mainstream media don’t convey the real sentiment of American voters, polls tell the story that the media won’t.

Most Americans think that student-athletes should play in leagues based on their biological sex, according to a 2023 Gallup survey. Meanwhile, a recent Washington Post poll found that 6 in 10 adults, including a majority of young voters, believe that it’s impossible to be a gender different from that “assigned at birth.” This confirms a 2022 Pew report that found a growing number of Americans supported traditional gender concepts, despite four years of non-stop efforts to convince Americans otherwise.

This kind of consensus, a rarity in modern politics, is a tough thing for policymakers to ignore. For parents, it’s not just about what’s in the headlines. It’s in their public schools, where they look on in horror as biological boys knock out girls’ teeth during field hockey games or where the teachers and administrators they’re meant to trust tell their daughters that they must share their locker rooms, where they’ll shower and change clothes, with any boy who says he feels female.

Three years ago, the entire country recoiled in horror when a Loudoun County father who was nearly intimidated into silence by administrators after his daughter was raped by a biological male in a girls' bathroom, only to see the district respond to this horrific crime by quietly moving that boy to another district where he raped another vulnerable girl. And they wonder why Glenn Youngkin, who is championing girls’ rights in education, won his gubernatorial race in Virginia that year and remains one of the most popular governors in America?

Perhaps nothing has mobilized the American public like state-level efforts to protect our kids from the consequences of this misguided crusade. In the last four years, 24 states have moved to prevent biological males from competing in girls’ sports, and 24 states have enacted some form of restriction on “gender-affirming care,” the progressive wordsmithing for medical transition of minors. Alongside efforts to expand parental choice in education, parents around the country are sending a message to bureaucrats in Washington D.C.: we love our children more than anyone, and we, not you, know what’s best for them.

If the Biden administration is successful in its efforts to pervert Title IX, all of that democratic progress will be wiped out in an instant. While states like Florida and Texas have signaled their unwillingness to comply with these regulations and dozens of policy organizations have joined them in pushing back in the courts, it is becoming clear that sitting back and hoping for the best is no longer an option.

That’s why we’ve decided it’s time to march. We’ll bring the message directly to Washington on Aug. 31, 2024, when we’ll proudly open our yellow umbrellas, signifying our efforts to shield our children from this misguided policy, with a broad, bipartisan coalition of Americans who are standing up for the fundamental rights of parents to direct the upbringing of their children. This includes their educational, medical, moral, and religious foundation.

We want every bureaucrat and politician in Washington, D.C., to know that we will not rest until every parent, regardless of economic circumstance, can rest easy at night knowing that their children will not have their happiness, education, and physical well-being jeopardized by an administration dedicated to a radical, destructive ideology. We urge all those who feel the same to join us.