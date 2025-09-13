What Comes After Charlie Kirk?

Truly, we live in Orwellian times. Where peaceful disagreement is “hate speech,” where free speech itself is “violence,” where premeditated murder is “resistance,” where celebrating the murder of one’s fellow citizens is “tolerance,” and where using terrorism to silence political dissent is “saving democracy” and “fighting fascism.”

If the last couple of days following the cold-blooded assassination of Charlie Kirk have told us anything, it’s that this will change absolutely nothing as far as the left is concerned. Their faux-compassion towards Kirk and his family this past week could not have felt more hollow and forced. They couldn’t wait to get through the motions so they could pivot towards pinning the murder on Republicans.

But while the elected officials at least understood the necessity of maintaining appearances, however unbelievable, their rabid base on social media proved themselves wholly unacquainted with any sense of decency. The gleeful reaction of what appear to be not snarky, angst-ridden teenagers but of grown, middle-aged adults, is absolutely sickening. At a certain point, it becomes incidental that they’re reacting like this to the specific murder of Charlie Kirk. What’s shocking is that they’re reacting like this at all. The fact that they feel its socially acceptable…indeed, even laudable…to behave like this will fill volumes of future psychology studies as to how entire generations of so-called adults ended up living their entire adult lives in such infantile, narcissistic, and self-absorbed ways.

A recent study shows that 55% of those who identify as “center-left” feel the murder of President Trump would be justified, 48% feel the murder of Elon Musk would be justified, and 40% feel that destroying a Tesla dealership would be justified. And this is the “center” left. One wonders what the numbers for the “far” left would be. Methinks we’d be getting into the 99th percentile Saddam-Hussein-election-win margins.

The left drips in violence. The left satiates itself on violence. The left encourages violence, celebrates violence, and worships violence.

In 2017, the left shot up a Congressional baseball game, almost murdering several Republican legislators.

In 2019, the left severely beat and almost killed journalist Andy Ngo.

In 2020, the left burned down entire swathes of American cities, killing several innocent people.

In 2022, the left attempted to assassinate Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

In 2023, the left carried out a school shooting at Covenant School in Nashville, murdering three children and three adults.

In 2024, the left harassed, intimidated, threatened, and assaulted Jewish students on campuses across the country.

Also in 2024, the left attempted, twice, to assassinate Donald Trump.

This past December, the left assassinated United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

This March, the left burned Tesla dealerships and attacked Tesla drivers across the country.

This April, the left set fire to the governor’s mansion in Pennsylvania.

This May, the left murdered two Israeli embassy staffers in Washington, D.C.

This June, the left rioted in Los Angeles and attacked ICE agents enforcing federal immigration law.

This August, the left murdered Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska on a subway.

Three weeks ago, the left carried out a school shooting at Annunciation High School in Minneapolis, murdering two children and injuring twenty-one.

And this past week, the left assassinated conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

This is to say nothing of the daily coercion in the workspace, the mandatory self-denunciation workshops, the public school indoctrination, the cancel culture, the doxxing, the lawfare, the defunding of police, the no-bail laws, and the open advocacy and encouragement of all the aforementioned tactics, including murder, by Democrat politicians and their media allies.

This is to say nothing of the Islamic radicals and Latin American gangbangers that the left enthusiastically imports by the millions, in the full knowledge that these hordes of military age male criminals will do the dirty work which would otherwise soil the manicured fingers of the latte-sipping activist class.

They don’t want to debate. They don’t want to play by the same set of rules. They will never agree to disagree. And they will never acknowledge your humanity. They want to kill you. That much is clearer now then ever it was. Charlie Kirk reached out and wanted to discuss the issues of the day in good faith and with mutual respect. And the left murdered him for it.

Which begs the question: What comes after Charlie Kirk?

Who replaces him? Somebody nice like him? Or somebody not so nice?

Is the left expecting another Charlie Kirk? Another optimistic bridge builder willing to go into the lion’s den to meet his opponents in an open and democratic spirit of discussion and debate? Or will those more cynical and less patient take his place? Those less amicable and more confrontational? Those who instigate the audiences again and again by asking why the bullets are only flying in one direction?

President Kennedy once said that those who make peaceful revolution impossible make violent revolution inevitable. His words were a warning against the very voices that cheer Kirk’s murder, a warning not only against the putrescence of their own twisted totalitarianism, but against the violent reaction they will inevitably invite upon themselves from those they seek to oppress.

For the record, I do not want to see more violence. I don’t want to see acts of vengeance. Nor will I partake in any of it when it happens. I will oppose it and keep working for a peaceful solution with all my capacity. But rest assured, more violence will come. And the left can’t not expect it. It is the left that is creating a culture of violence. And that violence will continue until the left heeds the ominous warning of President Kennedy.

In 1963, the left murdered President Kennedy.

