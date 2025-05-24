Keep Up the Good Fight, Ladies. You're Winning.

When I was a kid, there were boys at lunch and recess who were natural bullies but were too scared to bully the other boys, knowing they’d get a beat down. So instead, they bullied the girls. And they took out all their shame and cowardice on these girls by getting too physically rough with them, be it in sports, tag, or in whatever other physical activity the girls were engaged in.

Even in grade school, the rest of us boys instinctively knew this was wrong. And when the teachers and recess monitors didn’t step up to do their jobs, we grade school boys took it upon ourselves to correct the bullies’ behavior towards the girls in whatever ways we felt appropriate.

My, how times have changed.

As I watch in horror as story after story unfolds of female athletes not only having their victories stolen from them by cheating males, but who are also being seriously injured in the process, I can only help but wonder…where are the supposed men in these women’s lives? Where are the fathers and brothers, the boyfriends and husbands?

What was their reaction when a 6’1” bearded male injured not one, not two, but three female players on the Collegiate Lower School of Lowell girls’ basketball team, causing them to forfeit? What was their reaction when a cheating male broke the knee of a female soccer player, causing several other teams to likewise forfeit their upcoming games rather than risk injury to their own female players? What was their reaction when a female field hockey player got her teeth knocked out from a direct hit with the ball hit by a cheating male?

What was their reaction after a cheating male tackled female rugby player Elena King, popping her left knee out of its socket and tearing apart the ligaments? What was their reaction when a cheating male spiked a volleyball that knocked out Payton McNabb, who suffered a traumatic brain injury, partial paralysis, and loss of peripheral vision? What was their reaction when a cheating male broke the nose of female boxer Angela Carini in the 2024 Olympics, forcing her to forfeit and possibly forgo a deserved medal?

And that’s to say nothing of the sporting incidents in which the male bully was unable to seriously injure the female victims, but stole their victory nonetheless. Last year, the UN exhibited a rare moment of relevancy with its report documenting roughly 900 incidents in which medals have been stolen from female athletes by cheating males.

Think Abigail Wilson, professional disc golfer who forfeited at the 2025 MVP Music City Open rather than compete against a cheating male.

Think Reese Hogan, a record-breaking triple jump champion whose division victory was stolen by a cheating male. (When the cheating male stepped off the winner’s podium, Reese stepped onto it, and the crowd burst out in applause).

Think Stephanie Turner, who took a knee in protest rather than compete against a cheating male (who himself declined to enter into a mixed-gender fencing competition, despite his availability). Turner was punished by her fencing league with 12 months probation. Gee, if only she’d kneeled for the National Anthem, she’d be on Nike billboards right now.

Think Riley Gaines, who had to share a podium and a locker room with a cheating male, and now gets physically assaulted when she speaks out against it.

Think the entire Boise State women’s volleyball team, who forfeited a semi-final match against San Jose State, on whose team is a cheating male. It marked San Jose’s seventh victory-by-forfeit that season.

Think of the thousands of unnamed females, who have trained their entire lives, only to have their victories stolen in rugby, biking, golf, track, skiing, swimming, power lifting, and countless other sports.

So I again ask the question. Where were the fathers and brothers, the boyfriends and husbands of these female victims? Every “man” in attendance, whether or not he is related to these victims, should have reacted somehow other than just continuing to sit in the stands. Unfortunately, third-wave feminism has been largely successful at branding as “toxic” any behavior that would be considered chivalrous in any other age and culture.

As such, the current fight to keep these parasitical men out of women’s sports (and locker rooms) has been one that the female victims have, by and large, had to fight alone. The so-called adults in the room (i.e. the coaches, the school boards, the sporting associations) either do nothing, or have largely sided with the male cosplayers who shamelessly rob each victim of decades of persistent hard work and training. Corporations such as Nike, who treated Colin Kaepernick as if he were a martyred prophet, now quietly funds studies supporting transgender athletes.

To the ladies fighting this fight, I am truly ashamed that so few “men” have actually stepped up to help you. Because if some misogynistic male coward knocked my daughter’s teeth out or broke her leg, I can tell you what I wouldn’t do. I wouldn’t stand sheepishly on the sidelines, waiting for the officials or the league or the government to do something. I would personally deal with the misogynistic male coward who put my daughter in the hospital.

Let’s just say, America would know my name.

But ladies, don’t be discouraged by the cowardice of the men in your lives who are more worried about the approval of their woke neighbors than they are the preventing a male bully from breaking your bones. Slowly but surely, the tide is swinging in your favor. More and more states are codifying protections for women’s sports. In the UK, their Supreme Court just ruled 9-0 that a person who was not born a biological female cannot enjoy the legal protections afforded specifically to females.

So keep doing what you’re doing, ladies. Keep forfeiting games to teams that allow cheating males to compete. Do so not as individuals, but as teams and as entire leagues. Shame the refs. Shame their coaches. Shame the opposing team. Shame the league officials. Shame the spineless “men” in your lives who allowed you to stand alone against the woke mob. If you’re on a team that allows a male to join, all the women on that team should quit.

You are not the outcasts here. You are in the right. But the left succeeds by isolating their targets before attacking them. The more you women stand together, the harder it will be for the left to pick you off one by one.

One word of caution: don’t rely on polling to win this battle. What I mean by this is, don’t mistake the overwhelming public support you have as any indication that the lunatic left will back off. Public polling shows that 64% of Maine residents oppose men competing in women’s sports. The Trump administration is suing Maine due to its refusal to adhere to federal directives banning discrimination against women in sports. The state may lose federal funding if it refuses to drop its anti-women policies. All to no avail. Maine Governor Mills refuses to budge.

Why? Because the left isn’t interested in public opinion or the will of the majority or of fairness in sports. The left is interested in the total accumulation of all political and social power. It explains why, despite the fact that over 98% of Hispanics don’t use the term “Latinx,” the left nonetheless insists the term be used.

If the left controls the language, they control the debate. And if the left can intimidate everyone into parroting the fantasy that biological men can become women simply via declaration and a ponytail, then there is nothing they can’t force us to say. Their push to allow men to play women’s sports has as little to do with transgender rights as their defense of rape gangs has to do with combatting “Islamophobia.” For the left, it’s all about power. It always has been, and it always will be.

The bullies whose assaults you’re expected to endure with Orwellian smiles are not women; nor will they ever be. They will always be biological men. And as such, they’ll always have a physical advantage of muscle mass, lung capacity, bone structure, and every other biological edge over women in certain sports. No amount of cosplay dress, pronoun fascism, or self-mutilation will change that.

This. Is. OBVIOUS.

But you, ladies, are being punished for the indulgent enabling of a participation-award culture, in which peoples’ feelings take precedence over science and reality. And where the timid men in attendance sit motionless with their hands thrust in their pockets, gazing at their feet, rather than standing up to support their loved ones. These are the same type of “men” who, when ordered to by Algerian terrorist Gamil Gharbe, stood up and left their classroom at the Ecole Polytechnique de Montreal, while Gharbe executed the women they abandoned. These “men” then continued to stand around in the hallway as Gharbe roamed the school killing any woman he could find.

The degree of punishment is different. The mindset is the same. The men of the RMS Titanic are long gone.

As I stated above, the only way to permanently keep predatory men out of women’s sports is to enshrine the prohibition into law. Having public opinion on your side never hurts, but you have a rare window of opportunity here in that you have an administration that is willing to publicly and aggressively fight for your rights. And this isn’t because this administration is Republican. Neither Mitt Romney nor John McCain nor Paul Ryan nor any number of other of those supposed rock-ribbed “conservatives” would have had the guts to do what Trump is doing.

There is light at the end of the tunnel. Continue to press your advantage. You’re making sacrifices that you should have never been forced to make. What you’re doing is inspiring, noble, and brave. You will win, just keep it up. History will verily remember you as the David speaking truth to the corporate power of a craven, misogynistic Goliath.

