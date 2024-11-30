We Made November Great Again

What a month! It began with sheer suspense, transfigured into elation in the morning hours of November 6, and has since been a three-week sigh of relief, interspersed with smug giddiness. As with Joe Pesci's mob bosses in Casino, everything is on the up and up. There's nothing I'm writing here that you don't already know, but I just want to list the reasons for the celebratory mood, if nothing else than to keep the euphoria going right into the holiday season.

THE ELECTION

Obviously, the election. This time, our victory can't be explained away as a fluke. This was a clear statement from a solid majority of voters in opposition to leftist identity politics and in favor of the America First agenda. We won the presidency and the Senate, we held the House, and we increased voter percentages in almost every measurable category. We deplorables won. We bitter clingers won. We, slandered by the sitting president as "garbage," won. We, the people, won.

THE MELTDOWNS

I've written with serious concern about the cult-like behavior of leftists, reflected in the publicly posted meltdowns of the Karens and Austins of the nation screaming into the camera, ripping at their clothes and hair, and reacting the way you'd expect from dogmatic zealots when the universe doesn't bend to their will. It is rumored that Tim Walz has shaved his head, donned a blue bracelet, and vowed never to let a man impregnate him.

But there was another set of negative reactions, stemming from arrogance rather than hysteria. The Hollywood elites were again out in force, admonishing those of us outside their gated communities and security details for letting them down again.

Good. I love letting them down. I love disappointing them. I love the fact that my proximity to them, though hundreds of miles away, causes them enough anxiety that they continually threaten to leave the country rather than share it with me.

THE CABINET PICKS

If nothing else, Trump's cabinet picks are the clearest proof that:

He realizes he underestimated the resistance of the Deep State to his constitutional authority the first time around, and; He fully intends to clean house.

Assuming everything goes to plan, we'll have Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Attorney General Pam Bondi, HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr., U.N. Ambassador Elise Stefanik, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, SHS Kristi Noem, DNI Tulsi Gabbard, DOGE bosses Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya, and most importantly, border czar Tom Homan.

Yes, I know he's picked a couple duds (Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer, for instance) but he's batting .900, which is an .800 improvement from his first cabinet eight years ago.

THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA

Our "journalists" now know how their Pravda counterparts fell when the Soviet monstrosity they'd propped up for decades came crumbling down around their straining hands and their buckling knees. Ratings at MSNBC have plummeted around 50%, and ratings for their aging hood ornament Rachel Maddow have fallen 40%. The poor lass had to take a pay cut from $30 million a year to $25 million a year so she could keep lecturing us working class folks about how greedy we are. Ratings for "Morning Joe" dropped 37% after Joe and his umpteenth concubine Mike crawled on all fours to Mar-a-Lago to kiss the ring.

Over at CNN, post-election ratings have dropped 39%. As that Titanic sinks, the lifeboat being commandeered by Scott Jennings seems to be the only thing afloat. The Los Angeles Times announced it was creating a new editorial board in which all voices, not just those on the far left, will be heard. But other than these, and the voices of occasional sanity from the likes of Bill Maher and Cenk Uygur, the palace eunuchs continue to finger wag their way into irrelevance.

Let them, and good riddance. Napoleon advised to never interrupt an enemy when they're making a mistake.

THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

The postmodernists insist that language is power, and they harness language (or, rather, their intentional obfuscation of it) to further their goals. Their Orwellian dialect is the stuff of dystopian fiction. But with our election victory, the voters have rejected the reframing of words and definitions that the left has tried to shoehorn into our vocabulary for the last couple of decades. Hence, the following words and phrases are reverting to their original definitions:

racism

sexism

fascist

semi-fascist

ultra-MAGA semi-fascist

colonialism

biological sex

illegal immigration

border

disinformation

Islamic terrorism

women's sports

free and fair election

inflation

Russian interference

British interference

antisemitism

Latino/Latina

Alzheimer's

joy

So breathe easy and speak normally, knowing that our words once again have discernible meaning.

WHEN AMERICA LEADS, THE WORLD FOLLOWS

It's still almost two months until Trump is officially president again. And yet in the last three weeks:

The Lebanese terrorist group Hizballah suddenly agreed to a ceasefire with Israel, largely on Israeli terms (though Hizballah has since violated it). Qatar agreed to kick out its remaining Hamas leaders. The Canadian Prime Minister just visited Mar-a-Lago to pay homage to Trump. The Mexican government is desperately attempting to avoid a tariff war by making promises to stop caravans from reaching the U.S. southern border. Whatever happens in Ukraine, people need to relax about us getting "dragged" into a nuclear war with Russia. If Putin didn't green-light any military action against American forces during Biden's tenure, he sure as hell isn't going to start once Trump is at the helm. Putin is a coward through and through, and Trump has sized him up as much. Moving forward, the outcome of Ukraine will be on Trump's terms, not Putin's.

The world's bad actors are scared, and they're trying to position themselves for the least amount of pain come the end of January.

Thanks to patriotic Americans everywhere, we've experienced the best month of November that we have had in a long, long time. The election was just the prologue. What's coming down the pipe makes us giddier by the day. With no concern whatsoever for any offense given to leftist killjoys, I hope every American family had a Happy Thanksgiving, and I wish every American family a Merry Christmas and a Happy Hanukah. America is great again!