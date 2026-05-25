Democrat California Congressional Candidate Refuses to Say Pledge of Allegiance, Sparking Outrage

Far-left Sacramento City Councilmember Mai Vang, a Democrat candidate challenging longtime incumbent Rep. Doris Matsui (D-Calif.) in California’s 7th Congressional District primary, is facing criticism over her repeated refusal to recite the Pledge of Allegiance and turning her back to the American flag during public meetings and ceremonies.

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Vang, the daughter of Hmong refugees whom the United States rescued from Laos after the Vietnam War, has declined to participate in the pledge at several public events, including a Veterans Day ceremony last year, district meetings in January and March, and a Sacramento City Council meeting in July 2025.

The controversy has drawn criticism from political opponents and local Democrats as the race intensifies in the newly redrawn district, which now includes more conservative areas such as Lodi, Placerville, and El Dorado Hills.

David Cushman, chairman of the San Joaquin County Republican Party, said that Vang’s political approach may not resonate with voters in the district.

“Her strategy is badly misjudged and [a] really bad fit for the district,” Cushman told The New York Post.

“She’s trying to be the AOC of the Central Valley,” he added, referring to the Democratic Socialist congresswoman from New York.

Steve Maviglio, a Democratic political consultant in Sacramento, also criticized Vang’s actions, calling them “completely disrespectful to veterans and their families.”

“It’s ‘Patriotism 101,’ you say the Pledge of Allegiance even if you don’t agree with everything,” Maviglio told the New York Post.

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Vang addressed her decision in a 2025 social media post that included the hashtag “#FreePalestine.”

"As much as I love this country, I use that moment to ground myself – to center our communities and remind myself of the injustices and harm that continue to affect so many, both locally and across the globe, under this nation’s influence," Vang wrote on Facebook.

"We must not tune out – they want us to become numb to the realities we see in the news – it’s part of the plan to keep us complacent. But instead, we resist. We surround ourselves with loved ones, take time to rest, remain vigilant, and stay steadfast in the fight for equity, justice & humanity," Vang continued.

Vang has also faced criticism over her positions on public safety and police funding.

According to the Sacramento Bee, she voted against multiple city budgets between 2021 and 2025 due to disagreements over police spending levels.

California State Republican Party Chair Corrin Rankin said the controversy reflects broader concerns among some voters.

“Voters want leaders who respect the police and honor our flag,” Rankin said.

Republican candidate Zachariah Wooden, a first-time congressional candidate from San Joaquin County, also criticized Vang’s stance.

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“To hear that somebody wants to be a sitting member of Congress and appears to be disinterested in the major symbols of American pride... It’s not just disappointing,” Wooden said.

“A lot of her rhetoric is a rejection of our basic American values,” he continued.

Vang is seeking to unseat Matsui, who has represented the Sacramento-based district for nearly two decades.

Matsui, 81, was born in a Japanese American internment camp during World War II, after the federal government forcibly relocated her family.

The June primary is expected to determine which two candidates advance to the November general election under California’s top-two primary system.

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