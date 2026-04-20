Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer Stepping Down, Keith Sonderling Now Acting Head

Labor secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer resigned effective immediately, and deputy secretary of labor Keith Sonderling will serve as acting head of the department.

Her resignation comes after a whistleblower complaint led to a federal investigation into a series of misconduct allegations during her tenure as secretary.

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White House Communications Director Steven Cheung said in an April 20 statement that Chavez-DeRemer is leaving the administration to pursue a role in the private sector.

"Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer will be leaving the Administration to take a position in the private sector," Cheung said. "She has done a phenomenal job in her role by protecting American workers, enacting fair labor practices, and helping Americans gain additional skills to improve their lives."

The resignation follows a whistleblower complaint and an ongoing investigation by the Department of Labor’s inspector general into allegations that Chavez-DeRemer engaged in inappropriate workplace conduct.

The claims include accusations that she used government staff for personal errands, misused official travel for private purposes, and fostered a hostile work environment.

Additional allegations, none of which have been substantiated publicly, include an inappropriate relationship with a member of her security detail, rebranding her birthday celebration as an official swearing-in ceremony to justify expenses, and reports of alcohol abuse during work hours.

Chavez-DeRemer was also alleged to have directed aides to organize official travel for her personal interests and asked department staff to carry out family errands.

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Separate concerns have been raised regarding her husband, Shawn DeRemer, who was reportedly barred from Labor Department headquarters following complaints from two female staffers, according to Fox News.

However, no criminal charges have been filed in connection with those allegations.

In a statement posted following her resignation, Chavez-DeRemer highlighted her efforts to expand job training, strengthen retirement security, and prepare American workers for emerging industries, without directly addressing the allegations.

The departing Labor secretary expressed gratitude to President Donald Trump and said she would continue advocating for workers outside of government.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to serve in this historic Administration and work for the greatest President of my lifetime. At the Department of Labor, I am proud that we made significant progress in advancing President Trump’s mission to bridge the gap between business and labor and always put the American worker first," Chavez-DeRemer posted on X.

"We created new pathways to mortgage-paying jobs, prepared workers to excel in the age of AI, took steps to lower prescription drug costs, promoted retirement security, and so much more. While my time serving in the Administration comes to a conclusion, it doesn’t mean I will stop fighting for American workers,” she added.

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Chavez-DeRemer, a former Republican congresswoman from Oregon, had drawn support from labor unions during her confirmation.

She was confirmed in March 2025 and played a role in advancing the Trump administration’s deregulatory agenda, including efforts to roll back workplace regulations viewed by White House officials as detrimental to national economic growth.

Her departure marks the third recent cabinet level exit in the administration, following former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and former Attorney General Pam Bondi.

The inspector general’s investigation remains ongoing, and no formal findings have been released.

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