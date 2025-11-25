Fugitive Virginia High School Football Coach Wanted on Charges of Child Pornography

Virginia State Police (VSP) are searching for a missing local high school football coach who is wanted on charges of child pornography and the solicitation of a minor.

Forty-six-year-old Travis Turner, the head football coach at Union High School in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, “is wanted on five counts of possession of child pornography and five counts of using a computer to solicit a minor,” announced Robin Lawson, a Virginia State Police spokesperson, on Nov. 25.

So far, authorities refuse to say if any victims or witnesses were connected to the school.

The coach went missing on Nov. 20 as his football team was preparing for a playoff game, according to officials.

"The investigation remains ongoing," Lawson added, saying that "additional charges are pending" as they continue to search for Turner.

The police spokesperson further revealed that local law enforcement were using dogs and drones to hunt down the fugitive high school football coach.

"Since his disappearance, VSP has utilized a number of assets, including search and rescue teams, drones and k9s, to assist in the search. VSP's main priority is locating Turner safely; he is now considered a fugitive," she said.

The disgraced coach was placed on administrative leave with pay by Wise County Public Schools prior to his disappearance, after VSP officers attempted to visit him at his residence as part of a criminal investigation.

Agents with the VSP's Bureau of Criminal Investigation Wytheville Field Office discovered that Turner had fled last Thursday, when they were informed that he was not home, according to Lawson.

State police spokesperson Matthew Demlien stated earlier this week that agents were only seeking to interview Turner at the time as “part of the investigation” and that the visit was not aimed at arresting him.

It was only after Turner vanished that police obtained the 10-count arrest warrant.

Turner, a former quarterback at Appalachia High School and a graduate of Virginia Tech, Eastern Kentucky, and the University of Virginia-Wise, has been employed by Union High School since 2011.

His undefeated team advanced to the Virginia regional finals after they won their playoff game without him in his absence during their 12-0 season.

Assistant coach Jay Edwards has since been appointed the interim coach.

Wise County Public Schools superintendent Mike Goforth told ABC News in a statement that he is "aware that law enforcement has filed charges against a staff member who has been on administrative leave."

"The individual remains on leave and is not permitted on school property or to have contact with students," said Goforth, adding that "the division will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as this process moves forward." He said that he was unable to provide further details because it is an "active legal matter involving personnel."

Adrian Collins, an attorney for Turner's family, said, "Any allegations should be addressed through the proper legal process -- not through speculation or rumor." He continued: "We ask the public and media to show compassion, accuracy, and respect for the family's privacy."

Collins said that the family remains "prayerful for his safe return and for everyone affected by the circumstances surrounding his disappearance."

