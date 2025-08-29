First Deported Illegal Migrants Arrive in Rwanda From the U.S.

The East African nation of Rwanda has finally received the first round of illegal aliens deported from the United States by the Trump administration.

The government of Rwanda had earlier made a deal with President Donald Trump to accept them, as left-wing American judges attempted to intervene to stop the plan.

“The first group of seven vetted migrants arrived in Rwanda in mid-August,” Yolande Makolo, a spokeswoman for the Rwandan government, told Bloomberg on Aug. 21.

Three individuals sent from the U.S. to Rwanda “have expressed a desire to return to their home countries, while four wish to stay and build lives in Rwanda,” said Makolo.

“Regardless of their specific needs, all of these individuals will receive appropriate support and protection from the Rwandan government.”

At least an additional 250 illegals are expected to arrive soon, while the Rwandan government promised to support them with housing, training, and healthcare.

Meanwhile, CBS News reported that the Trump administration reached an agreement with Uganda last week to begin accepting deportees originating from Africa.

The White House has negotiated with about a dozen other governments, such as South Sudan and Eswatini, to take in the illegals after they were rejected by their native countries when ordered deported by U.S. authorities.

Trump adopted the Rwandan deportation plan earlier this year, after British Prime Minister Kier Starmer, after taking office in 2024, scrapped a deal by the previous Conservative British government to send migrants to the African country.

Since January, the Trump administration has been working to deport foreign criminals, including rapists, gang members, cartel members, terrorists, and others who entered the country during the Biden administration, when the border was left wide open to an invasion of millions of illegals.

In June, the Supreme Court gave President Trump a major victory by allowing the administration to deport illegals to third countries with ten days' notice and due process.

The SCOTUS decision allows the White House to fast-track the deportations of some of the worst criminal aliens living in the United States.

One example is Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an illegal alien and gang member whom the mainstream media infamously propagandized as a "Maryland father." ICE arrested Garcia in Baltimore, Md., on Aug. 25, and he is now slated for deportation to Uganda.

The suspected MS-13 gang member from El Salvador is an accused human trafficker, wife beater, and child abuser.

"Today, ICE law enforcement arrested Kilmar Abrego Garcia and are processing him for deportation. President Trump is not going to allow this illegal alien, who is an MS-13 gang member, human trafficker, serial domestic abuser, and child predator to terrorize American citizens any longer," said Department of Homeland Secretary Kristi Noem on X.

Garcia was ordered released from custody last Friday by a Democrat-appointed judge.

He was originally arrested at a highway traffic stop in Tennessee in 2022 after being suspected of smuggling eight illegal passengers in his vehicle.

The Trump administration also announced the termination of Temporary Protected Status for migrants from seven of the fifteen countries previously designated for shelter by DHS, and it will broaden the categories of illegals who can be deported.

