Obama's CIA Director John Brennan Whines After Gabbard's Purge of Deep State Operatives

It appears that Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard hit the target when former CIA Director John Brennan publicly whined over her firing of two senior Deep State officials who opposed President Donald Trump's policies.

Advertisement

Mike Collins, the acting chair of the National Intelligence Council, and his deputy, Maria Langan-Riekhof, were kicked out of the Council on May 13, after they pushed an assessment that contradicted the Trump administration's argument for mass deportations of illegal aliens.

Fox News reported that Gabbard fired the pair after whistleblowers outed them as “radically opposed to Trump” and sleepers inside the intelligence community who were quietly acting to sabotage the president's agenda.

A visibly shaken Brennan told MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace on Wednesday that “This whole thing just makes me livid," in the wake of the firings.

Brennan spent four decades in the intelligence community and was one of the many foes of President Trump in Washington.

Former and active intelligence officials like Brennan, who have been actively working behind the scenes to target President Trump and his supporters since 2016, are finally being purged by loyal supporters like Gabbard.

President Trump had previously called out Brennan for being the ringleader behind the Russia collusion hoax and for having 51 former intel officials, including Michael Morell, the former deputy director of the CIA, sign a letter denouncing the Hunter Biden laptop scandal as part of a wider Russian conspiracy.

The latest purge was part of Gabbard's plan to remove decades of politicized rot from within the U.S. intelligence community and to restore the community's integrity and accountability.

Advertisement

In April, she established the Director’s Initiative Group (DIG) task force, which was created to stop the weaponization of intelligence.

"Politicization of our intelligence and leaking classified information puts our nation’s security at risk and must end," Gabbard told Fox News last month, warning that "those who leak classified information will be found and held accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

Gabbard recently referred three intelligence community professionals to the Department of Justice for criminal prosecution over alleged leaks of classified information.

Twelve more officials are also under investigation for leaking data, according to Fox News.

An official told Fox News that many of the leakers within the intelligence community are “career bureaucrats that are entrenched in Washington politics,” and that “it takes time to weed them out and fire them."

The official added that “plans to eliminate non-essential offices within ODNI that we know are housing deep state leakers" are underway.

Immediately after she terminated Collins and Langan-Riekhof, Gabbard moved the council from the CIA to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) to halt further attempts at the “politicization of intelligence” and to "directly hold accountable any improper action" by Trump's opponents in Washington, according to Fox.

Advertisement

Related: Tulsi Gabbard Ends Secret Biden Regime Policy That Justified Its Targeting of Patriots

Officials also told Fox that the former acting chair of the council had multiple whistleblower complaints against him for blatant political bias and for “deliberately undermining the incoming Trump administration.”

Collins was also one of the leaders in the intel community who signed the Hunter laptop “Russian disinformation” letter.

Meanwhile, his number two, Langan-Reikhof, has been described by intelligence officials as a “key advocate” for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives at the expense of real intelligence and was alleged by whistleblowers as 'radically opposed to Trump.'"

Gabbard's actions over the past several months are only beginning to reveal the tip of the iceberg.

The emotive reactions from Deep State players like Brennan are a sign that the crooks in the corrupt intelligence establishment are finally coming to the realization that they, too, may be held accountable.

The mainstream media richly deserves the treatment it is getting from the Trump administration, as its coverage of Trump has been viciously unfair, and worse than that, ever since he entered the political arena. Join PJ Media VIP today and use code FIGHT for 60% off to get unfettered, steady, reliable news coverage that counters their narrative.